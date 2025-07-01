Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » ChatGPT picked these 5 UK stocks for 2025. Here’s how they’re doing

ChatGPT picked these 5 UK stocks for 2025. Here’s how they’re doing

ChatGPT is no doubt a very useful app. But when it comes to picking UK stocks, it doesn’t seem to have much talent, says Edward Sheldon.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

At the end of 2024, I asked ChatGPT to list five top UK stocks for 2025. I wanted to see if the generative AI app was any good at stock picking.

The stocks it selected were Diageo, AstraZeneca, Unilever, Tesco, and Shell. Let’s see how these shares are performing now that we’re halfway through the year.

Is ChatGPT any good for stocks?

In the table below, I’ve listed the five stocks and their returns for the first half of 2025. Note that I’ve only focused on share price returns and ignored any returns from dividends.

StockH1 share price return (%)
Tesco9%
Shell3%
Unilever-3%
AstraZeneca-3%
Diageo-28%

As you can see, the results, as a whole, are a little underwhelming so far. Tesco and Shell have produced gains but the other three stocks have posted negative returns and the average return is about -4.4%.

Of course, in the stock market, six months is a very short timeframe. That’s nowhere near long enough for a company to generate growth and reward investors (at The Motley Fool we generally like to hold stocks for at least five years).

But compared to the returns generated by some other UK stocks in H1, these returns aren’t great. In fact, they’re terrible!

Seven top performers that have smashed ChatGPT’s picks

In the table below, I’ve put the seven best-performing FTSE 100 stocks in H1 (again focusing on share price only). As you can see, these stocks all produced phenomenal returns in the first six months of the year.

StockH1 share price return (%)
Fresnillo139%
Babcock International 129%
Rolls-Royce70%
BAE Systems64%
Airtel Africa59%
Endeavour Mining 56%
Prudential 43%

A clear theme here is defence, with three of the seven stocks involved in that industry. That’s an investment theme I highlighted myself late last year (when Donald Trump won the US election). I went and bought a defence ETF for my portfolio in November (which is up about 40% this year). It seems ChatGPT didn’t get the memo.

I think this shows the danger of using a generative AI app like ChatGPT for stock picking. While it can provide basic information, it can have some issues when it comes to analysis.

I like this UK stock

Analysing those seven top performers, one that stands out to me is insurer Prudential (LSE: PRU). It’s still very cheap. Currently, it trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 12. That’s below the market average (roughly 14).

Looking ahead, I see plenty of long-term potential in this stock. Today, Prudential is focused on the Asian and African markets, which are largely untapped from an insurance and wealth management perspective. So, there’s plenty of room for growth in earnings. To my mind, this company is very scalable.

One other positive is that the company is buying back its own shares. This should boost earnings per share over time. That should, in turn, support the share price. The insurer also pays a solid dividend (the yield is around 2.1% today) meaning that investors are being rewarded in several ways.

Of course, an economic slowdown in Asia or Africa is a risk. This could hurt demand for its financial solutions.

Taking a long-term view, however, I think this stock will do well. I believe it’s worth considering today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Diageo Plc, Prudential Plc, and Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airtel Africa Plc, AstraZeneca Plc, BAE Systems, Diageo Plc, Prudential Plc, Rolls-Royce Plc, Tesco Plc, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

£5 a day invested in cheap shares could create a passive income worth £20,000

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of Britons could be investing their way to a life-changing passive income. Dr James Fox explains how it can…

Read more »

A row of satellite radars at night
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the BT share price could be…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been dazzled by the BT share price over the past year. Now he takes a look at…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 soars, here are 2 share bargains to consider

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 share index has risen by mid-single-digits in 2025. But it remains packed with top value stars to…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 bargain shares to consider in July

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 250 index of shares remains packed with brilliant bargains despite recent strength. Here are two Royston Wild has…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 under-the-radar UK shares to consider buying in July

| Stephen Wright

Beyond the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250, Stephen Wright thinks there are some UK shares that are underappreciated by…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

Burford Capital shares jump 20%! What’s going on?

| Dr. James Fox

Burford Capital shares are soaring after the firm received two very positive pieces of news. Dr James Fox explores these…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Check out the stellar Glencore share price forecast – and why I think it’s mad

| Harvey Jones

Analysts have high hopes for the Glencore share price, but Harvey Jones has taken a beating on the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

2 top dividend stocks to consider for passive income and growth in July

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These UK dividend stocks have attractive yields right now. They also have the potential to generate share price gains in…

Read more »