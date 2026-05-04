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Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » How much is needed in an ISA for a £35,828 passive income from FTSE shares?

How much is needed in an ISA for a £35,828 passive income from FTSE shares?

Royston Wild reveals how a Stocks and Shares ISA invested in FTSE 100 shares could deliver a huge passive income every year in retirement.

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Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
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Fancy giving up work and living off passive income from FTSE 100 shares? I do. A lot of Brits currently live off the cash stream delivered by UK dividend shares. Many of them have even managed to take an early retirement.

I’m building a portfolio of global stocks with both of these goals in mind. And I’m using a Stocks and Shares ISA and multiple SIPPs to get there, using the tax-free benefits to help me grow my wealth.

The question is, how much would you need in an ISA to replace your salary with the same income stream from dividend stocks? Let’s take a look.

Targeting passive income

For this example, we’ll use the figure cited by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). According to them, the average British salary is £35,828.

You may be earning more or less than this. But it gives us a good ballpark figure to aim for.

So how large will someone’s nest egg need to be to replace this wage with dividend shares? It all depends on the dividend yield your portfolio generates. The greater the yield, the smaller your ISA needs to be, as shown here:

Dividend yieldPortfolio size
5%£716,560
6%£597,133
7%£511,829
8%£447,850
9%£398,089

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Building ISA wealth!

The advantages of holding greater-yielding dividend shares are obvious. But this comes with added risk, as sky-high yields can be unsustainable over time. They can also indicate a struggling company whose sinking share price has inflated the yield.

A strong strategy that balances risk and reward, then, could be to target an average 7% yield with a range of moderate-to-high-paying businesses. For that, you would need an ISA worth £511,829.

That’s a large chunk of cash. But by investing little and often in FTSE 100 shares, it’s a very realistic target. Take the following five blue-chip stocks, which have delivered an average annual return of 17.3% over the last five years:

FTSE stock5-year average annual return (share price growth + dividends)
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust18.1%
3i Group20.2%
BAE Systems16.7%
HSBC14.2%
Rio Tinto17.4%
AVERAGE17.3%

What if an investor put £200 monthly across these FTSE 100 companies today? If they can repeat their performances of the last decade, the investor would reach that rough £512k target in just over 21 years.

This ‘mini portfolio’ offers a blend of top growth, value, and dividend shares, offering resilience over the long term. Not all Footsie-listed stocks have delivered these sort of stunning returns, of course. But my example illustrates the potential returns on offer from the UK stock market.

A top FTSE stock

HSBC is a share I think could keep delivering double-digit returns each year. Why? It offers a brilliant blend of growth and dividend potential, underpinned by its rising focus on emerging markets.

The FTSE bank is selling assets in mature regions to prioritise on its Asian markets. The reason is obvious — the combination of rising personal wealth and population levels could lift cash flows and profits through the roof. HSBC has the brand power to continue seizing this opportunity, along with a robust balance sheet to fund product and regional expansion.

The Iran war could impact HSBC’s earnings in 2026 as Asia’s economies are hit. But the long-term picture is as robust as ever, with the region’s retail banking sector expected to grow roughly 7% each year by 2035.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Royston Wild has positions in HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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