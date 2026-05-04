Royston Wild reveals how a Stocks and Shares ISA invested in FTSE 100 shares could deliver a huge passive income every year in retirement.

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How much is needed in an ISA for a £35,828 passive income from FTSE shares?

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Fancy giving up work and living off passive income from FTSE 100 shares? I do. A lot of Brits currently live off the cash stream delivered by UK dividend shares. Many of them have even managed to take an early retirement.

I’m building a portfolio of global stocks with both of these goals in mind. And I’m using a Stocks and Shares ISA and multiple SIPPs to get there, using the tax-free benefits to help me grow my wealth.

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The question is, how much would you need in an ISA to replace your salary with the same income stream from dividend stocks? Let’s take a look.

Targeting passive income

For this example, we’ll use the figure cited by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). According to them, the average British salary is £35,828.

You may be earning more or less than this. But it gives us a good ballpark figure to aim for.

So how large will someone’s nest egg need to be to replace this wage with dividend shares? It all depends on the dividend yield your portfolio generates. The greater the yield, the smaller your ISA needs to be, as shown here:

Dividend yield Portfolio size 5% £716,560 6% £597,133 7% £511,829 8% £447,850 9% £398,089

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Building ISA wealth!

The advantages of holding greater-yielding dividend shares are obvious. But this comes with added risk, as sky-high yields can be unsustainable over time. They can also indicate a struggling company whose sinking share price has inflated the yield.

A strong strategy that balances risk and reward, then, could be to target an average 7% yield with a range of moderate-to-high-paying businesses. For that, you would need an ISA worth £511,829.

That’s a large chunk of cash. But by investing little and often in FTSE 100 shares, it’s a very realistic target. Take the following five blue-chip stocks, which have delivered an average annual return of 17.3% over the last five years:

FTSE stock 5-year average annual return (share price growth + dividends) Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust 18.1% 3i Group 20.2% BAE Systems 16.7% HSBC 14.2% Rio Tinto 17.4% AVERAGE 17.3%

What if an investor put £200 monthly across these FTSE 100 companies today? If they can repeat their performances of the last decade, the investor would reach that rough £512k target in just over 21 years.

This ‘mini portfolio’ offers a blend of top growth, value, and dividend shares, offering resilience over the long term. Not all Footsie-listed stocks have delivered these sort of stunning returns, of course. But my example illustrates the potential returns on offer from the UK stock market.

A top FTSE stock

HSBC is a share I think could keep delivering double-digit returns each year. Why? It offers a brilliant blend of growth and dividend potential, underpinned by its rising focus on emerging markets.

The FTSE bank is selling assets in mature regions to prioritise on its Asian markets. The reason is obvious — the combination of rising personal wealth and population levels could lift cash flows and profits through the roof. HSBC has the brand power to continue seizing this opportunity, along with a robust balance sheet to fund product and regional expansion.

The Iran war could impact HSBC’s earnings in 2026 as Asia’s economies are hit. But the long-term picture is as robust as ever, with the region’s retail banking sector expected to grow roughly 7% each year by 2035.