Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 potentially overlooked high-dividend stocks for a second income

2 potentially overlooked high-dividend stocks for a second income

Millions of Britons use the Stocks and Shares ISA as a vehicle for investing and earning a second income. Here are two overlooked dividend stocks.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Investing for a second income typically means investing in dividend stocks. However, most will be aware that many UK stocks have performed quite well in the last two years. And the market’s pushing all-time highs.

This can mean investors need to work harder to find high-yielding and well-valued dividend stocks. Here are two I believe are overlooked — partially because of their size — and could contribute to a well-rounded second income portfolio.

Card Factory

Card Factory (LSE:CARD) offers one of the most attractive dividend profiles in the UK retail sector, with forecasts pointing to rising payouts and strong coverage. Analysts expect the dividend per share to increase from 5.7p in 2026 to 6.3p in 2027 and 6.8p in 2028, equating to prospective dividend yields of 6%, 6.7%, and 7.2% at current price. 

These dividends are well covered, with payout ratios remaining under 40%. In other words, the dividend cover is between two and three times adjusted earnings. 

Meanwhile, the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is forecast to fall from 6.2 times in 2026 to 5.6 times in 2027 and just 5.2 times in 2028. When compared with the wider UK retailer sector, this suggests the shares are undervalued given the steady earnings growth.

Net debt’s also expected to fall sharply, from £117m in 2026 to £78m in 2028. However, it’s important to note that the current figure is around 33% of the market-cap. That’s ok with me but may prove a little high for others.

So is Card Factory overlooked? Well, it operates in a mature market and any slowdown in consumer spending or cost inflation could pressure margins. It needs to continually innovate to outperform in a relatively slow-moving market.

Despite this, I believe Card Factory’s a strong candidate for a second income portfolio. It’s also a stock I’m considering.

Yü Group

Yü Group (LSE:YU), a specialist energy supplier to UK businesses, is another high-yield contender with compelling growth prospects. The dividend per share is forecast to rise from 83.6p in 2026 to 89.4p in 2027 and 94.3p in 2028, translating to yields of 4.7%, 5%, and 5.3% at current prices. These payouts are well supported by earnings, with the payout ratio steady at around one-third of profits.

Meanwhile, Yü Group’s earnings per share are projected to grow from 250p in 2026 to 266p in 2027, while the company’s net cash position is set to improve further, moving from £117m in 2026 to £165m in 2028. That’s more than half of the company’s market-cap… covered by cash.

The forward P/E ratio drops from 7.2 times in 2026 to 6.8 times in 2027, reflecting both earnings growth and a modest valuation. A key risk is the volatility of energy markets, which could impact margins and cash flow if wholesale prices spike or customer defaults rise. Still, I believe it’s a very attractive opportunity and recently opened a position.

A hypothetical portfolio

A diversified portfolio normally has more stocks in it than this. However, for illustration sake, £10,000 split equally between the two would deliver £534 this year. That would rise to £580 the year after. And then finally reaching £615 in the third year.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Yü Group PLC. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

3 bargain growth stocks I think investors MUST consider right now!

| Royston Wild

A UK shares portfolio comprising these growth stocks could be a great way to target significant returns at extremely low…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 250 shares I think investors MUST consider right now

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 250 shares currently trade at whopping discounts. Here's why Royston Wild thinks they deserve close attention.

Read more »

Growth Shares

This FTSE 250 growth stock has popped 36% in a month! What’s going on?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith discusses one of the best performing FTSE 250 shares over the past few weeks and mulls over its…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

Is the stock market about to crash?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer spotlights an investment trust from the FTSE 100 index that he believes offers value, especially as stock market…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Dividend Shares

Prediction: in 12 months the sizzling HSBC share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is dazzled by the HSBC share price. Now he examines whether the FTSE 100 bank can continue to…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

This growth stock just crashed 35%! Time to buy it for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Ben McPoland

Hims & Hers (NYSE:HIMS) stock collapsed yesterday, leaving this Fool to wonder if he should add it to his Stocks…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Here’s why robotaxi success could spur the next Tesla stock surge

| Alan Oscroft

Even after a big fall since December, the Tesla stock price is still up 90% over the past 12 months.…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

I’m turning very bullish on this AI growth stock from the S&P 500

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains why he's very interested in this high-quality growth stock, despite it already being a technology behemoth.

Read more »