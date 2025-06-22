Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This SIPP strategy turned £5,000 into a small fortune! Could it work again?

This SIPP strategy turned £5,000 into a small fortune! Could it work again?

Want to grow a SIPP investment portfolio by six times? Zaven Boyrazian explores a strategy that’s delivered enormous returns when executed successfully.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Group of friends talking by pool side

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Stock picking has proven to be a phenomenal way to build wealth over the last decade, especially when using tax-efficient accounts like an ISA or a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP). The latter’s particularly powerful thanks to its tax relief benefits that grant investors more initial capital.

Of course, a stock-picking strategy’s only as good as an investor’s ability to find quality winning companies. And while there have been plenty of winners since 2015, there’s also a vast collection of losers.

Those who successfully identified the London Stock Exchange Group (LSE:LSEG) as a winner have gone on to earn a phenomenal total return of 380%. That’s an average annualised return of 16.9% and enough to transform a £5,000 initial investment into £23,890.

The gains are even more impressive for investors using a SIPP with a 20% tax relief rate that turned a £5,000 deposit into £6,250 of capital, which then went on to grow to £29,880.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Stock-picking in 2025

With access to information improving drastically in recent years, the stock market’s becoming increasingly efficient. However, despite this, mispricing remains prevalent in the markets as, in the short term, shares are driven by illogical emotions.

Stock pickers can leverage these behavioural biases using a contrarian approach to find high-quality businesses at attractive prices. But how can an investor determine the quality of a business?

Let’s look back at London Stock Exchange Group. Historically, the company’s largely been reliant on transaction fees from IPOs, equity trading volume, and clearinghouse services. But these income streams are highly cyclical. And over the last decade, management’s been diversifying its services into data analytics, particularly with its acquisition of Refinitiv in 2021.

As a result, the company now generates enormous subscription-based recurring revenues that generate a steady stream of predictable and expanding cash flows. Apart from reducing exposure to capital market cyclicality, it enabled the business to expand profit margins while also creating the flexibility to continue investing in its future. And one of its latest ventures includes a partnership with Microsoft in creating artificial intelligence (AI)-powered financial analytic workflows.

Financial strength and prudent leadership are two key traits of a quality company. And while these aren’t the only important factors, a lot of lacklustre businesses can be eliminated from consideration when filtering for these two characteristics.

Risk versus reward

No business is without risk. Even the biggest companies in the world have their weak spots, and investors need to know what they are to make an informed decision.

London Stock Exchange Group’s decision to expand into analytics has been lucrative. But it’s also resulted in much higher operating leverage due to the substantial fixed costs associated with data licensing, compliance, and data centres.

I think the stock’s worth considering but it isn’t the only financial data provider out there. And if the quality of its data services fails to keep up with competitors like Bloomberg and FactSet, customer attrition will chip away its profitability. In an extreme scenario, a mass exodus of customers could trigger enormous earnings volatility that could see the stock take an impressive tumble.

Put simply, carefully considering the risks as well as potential rewards is a critical requirement to successfully build wealth in a SIPP or other type of investment account, especially when using a stock-picking strategy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is close to an all-time record. Could it still be a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price has been punching out the lights of late. Our writer thinks things could get even better…

Read more »

4 Teslas in a parking lot at a charger station
Investing Articles

The Tesla share price slips further — how much would £10k invested at the start of the year be worth now?

| Mark Hartley

The Tesla share price remains under pressure, with risks mounting from multiple directions. Here’s what a £10,000 investment would be…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

The Ocado share price is a sea of red! Time to cut my losses?

| Harvey Jones

Every time Harvey Jones checks out the Ocado share price, he sees red. Will it ever stop falling and leaving…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Over the next 5 years, I think these S&P 500 stocks will make me more money than a global index fund can

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon believes that these two high-quality S&P 500 growth stocks have the potential to beat the market over the…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

Over the last 2 years, this investment trust has doubled the FTSE 100 index’s return

| Ben McPoland

Here are three key reasons why our writer reckons this high-quality investment trust from the FTSE 100 index is worth…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Keep an eye on this FTSE 100 stock in the week ahead

| Stephen Wright

The last time Bunzl issued a trading update, the stock fell 25%. So could the FTSE 100 stock be set…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 bank is up 60% in year but still cheap with a P/E of just 9!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has overlooked this FTSE 100 bank, until today. It's been bombing along yet still looks decent value. But…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Stocks and Shares ISA in the red? Here’s how to try and get back on track

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Despite upward momentum in the stock market, not every Stocks and Shares ISA’s in the black. Zaven Boyrazian explores strategies…

Read more »