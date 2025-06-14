Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How to aim for a £1m Stocks and Shares ISA with just £500 a month

How to aim for a £1m Stocks and Shares ISA with just £500 a month

Want to become a Stocks and Shares ISA millionaire? Zaven Boyrazian explains a simple, proven strategy to help this goal in the long run.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Becoming a Stocks and Shares ISA millionaire is an ambitious goal. But it’s a dream that an estimated 5,000 Britons have already achieved. And apart from having a seven-figure portfolio, the ISA wrapper protects all of these gains from taxes, allowing dedicated investors to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle without HMRC knocking on the door.

Some 5,000 people out of the estimated 14 million who actively invest in the stock market is obviously a tiny minority. This goes to show that reaching ISA millionaire status isn’t an easy feat. However, a lot of these challenges can be eliminated for those willing to be patient. And even investors with just £500 to spare each month can reap potentially enormous rewards.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Crunching the numbers

Over the last five years, the UK stock market, as measured by the FTSE 100, has delivered an average annualised gain of around 12.5%. However, historically, the long-term average has been closer to 8%. So at this rate, how long will it take to become an ISA millionaire?

Putting £500 to work each month at an 8% return will surpass the £1m threshold in just under 34 years. Obviously, that’s a long time to wait. But for those who start early, it’s a nice way to secure a more comfortable retirement. Even more so, considering index funds require little knowledge about investment research, portfolio rebalancing, or risk management. After all, these investment vehicles put all of these tasks on autopilot.

But what if investors want to be greedy or simply don’t have 34 years available? That’s where stock picking enters the picture.

Aiming for market-beating returns

Index funds eliminate a lot of effort and hassle. But investors willing to do the work can potentially earn considerably greater returns by hand-picking top-notch stocks. That’s certainly been the case for those who discovered Games Workshop (LSE:GAW) 10 years ago.

The plastic miniature hobby business may not sound like a high-growth enterprise. But by developing a strong IP and addictive tabletop gaming experience, the company’s nurtured a cult-like following from many of its customers. That’s translated into phenomenal pricing power, paving the way for jaw-dropping revenue and earnings growth.

As a result, shareholders have reaped a staggering 41.6% total annualised return over the last decade. And investing £500 a month at this rate’s enough to cross the £1m threshold in just under 11 years!

Taking a step back

Becoming a millionaire in the space of a decade is undoubtedly an exciting prospect, even more so given the relatively small amount of capital that Games Workshop shareholders have needed.

However, very few British stocks have delivered this sort of explosive gain, and it’s unlikely that Games Workshop will do the same over the next decade. After all, it’s now a much larger business with a £5bn market-cap. Not to mention, as the firm’s grown, it’s become increasingly dependent on international markets, introducing greater foreign currency exchange risk as well as logistical headaches – most recently in the US with the introduction of trade tariffs.

Nevertheless, it goes to show what smart stock picking can potentially deliver. And while a 3,140% return may not be in the cards for Games Workshop between now and 2035, the company still boasts strong growth potential that’s worth mulling, in my opinion.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Games Workshop Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 company is down 33% this year. Here’s why I’m thinking of buying

| Alan Oscroft

The worst 2025 performer in the FTSE 100 has been hit by some fresh crises. Is it time for investors…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

This FTSE hidden gem now has a stunning 7.4% yield!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Even with the FTSE reaching record highs in 2025, there are still plenty of massive under-the-radar dividend yields to take…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 may be soaring, but these two trusts still look heavily undervalued

| Mark Hartley

The FTSE 100 may be near record highs but not everything has taken off yet. Our writer identifies two promising…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Why growth stocks make sense for long-term investors

| Stephen Wright

Growth stocks might trade at high multiples. But their potential returns look much more attractive for those who are able…

Read more »

Small cap sticky note
Investing Articles

235% forecast return! Is this penny stock about to make investors richer?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

This under-the-radar penny stock is expected to surge if management’s turnaround strategy continues to hit milestones. Is this a stock…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

How much should a 40-year-old put in a SIPP to earn a monthly passive income of £1,000?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

A SIPP can be a great way to build up a nest egg for a more comfortable retirement. But what…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in large-cap UK shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Large-cap UK shares have been outperforming since June 2020, and some have delivered triple-digit gains. Here’s how much investors have…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

This could be one of the cheapest UK stocks I’ve seen

| Dr. James Fox

There are plenty of cheap UK stocks even in a rising market and here's one in the software sector that…

Read more »