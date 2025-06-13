Member Login
The FTSE 100 has outperformed the S&P 500 this year. Can it last?

The S&P 500 has had a sluggish 2025 to date. Does this offer a buying opportunity for our writer — or will he keep buying British shares?

Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Wall Street sign in New York City

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Since the start of the year, the S&P 500 is up a measly 2%. By contrast, our own FTSE 100 index of leading shares has moved up by 7% during the same period.

That may be surprising, given how often we hear about the US market performing strongly, while the London exchange feels neglected. Indeed, just this month London-listed fintech Wise announced plans to shift its primary stock market listing to the other side of the pond.

So, ought I to keep on looking for cheap FTSE 100 shares to buy? Or could now be the moment to shift  my focus to S&P 500 stocks?

UK market still looks attractively valued

There has long been a valuation gap between New York and London.

Even after the rise seen in the FTSE 100 over recent months, its average price-to-earnings ratio is around 13. Compare that to the equivalent figure for the S&P 500 – 29 — and the London market may seem to be massively undervalued in comparison.

In reality, things may be more nuanced. For one thing, the indexes contain different shares. The S&P 500 contains fast-growing tech giants like Nvidia, which may attract a racier valuation than FTSE 100 constituents with weaker growth prospects.

Another thing for an investor to consider is whether the valuation gap may be justified and sustainable. London has less liquidity than New York and its companies have long suffered weaker valuations than Stateside peers. As an investor, I quite like that: it helps me pick up bargains. But it helps to remember that, just because something looks undervalued, does not necessarily mean that it will be fairly valued soon (or ever).

Sticking to what I know

Warren Buffett always emphasizes the importance of investors sticking to what they understand. Putting money into something you do not understand is not investment, but mere speculation.

As investors, we tend to have some home turf advantage when it comes to assessing companies. I can more easily pop into a Tesco or J Sainsbury to get a feel for the business, than an S&P 500 equivalent like Walmart or Dollar General.

That does not mean I never invest in US companies. After all, information is widely available nowadays. But I do think it can be easier for a UK-based investor to spot opportunities in their home market than an overseas one, without putting in more legwork.

One UK share I’m excited about

An example is JD Sports (LSE: JD). One of its key suppliers is Nike. The S&P 500 footwear maker has had a tough time lately, with its stock price falling 36% over five years.

JD Sports has felt a ripple effect: its own share price is down 40% in the same period.

Ongoing weak demand for Nike shoes is a risk to revenue and profits for JD Sports, in my view.

But, trading for eight times earnings, JD Sports shares look undervalued to me. Although it is a London-listed firm, it has an extensive business in the US and many other global markets. If sales momentum stays strong, I think the share price could grow.

The business model is proven and highly profitable. It benefits from economies of scale, while its strong brand and exclusive products help set it apart from competitors.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has recommended J Sainsbury Plc, Nike, Nvidia, Tesco Plc, Walmart, and Wise Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

