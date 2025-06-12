Member Login
Here’s what £10k invested in Shell shares one year ago is worth today…

Brokers were expecting good things from Shell shares a year ago, Harvey Jones says, so how have things panned out? And what does the next year hold?

Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
White female supervisor working at an oil rig

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

In June last year, I took a long hard look at Shell (LSE: SHEL). Brent crude had just dipped to around $77, down from almost $95 in September 2023.

Inevitably, that spelled trouble for the FTSE 100 oil & gas giant. It had made a bumper pre-tax profit of $64.8bn in 2022, the year Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggered an energy shock.

That roughly halved to $32.6bn in 2023, as energy prices retreated. Yet the Shell share price held up pretty well. Investors were benefiting from around $3bn of share buybacks a quarter, and were in no mood to move on.

Shell traded on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 8.72 at the time and I thought there might be an opportunity. Broker Berenberg seemed to agree, raising its price target from 2,950p to 3,400p. Shell traded at 2,787p back then. If Berenberg had called it right, the shares would have risen 22% by now. But they didn’t.

No quick wins

As oil continued its slide, the group’s pre-tax profits slipped again in 2024, to $29.9bn. Over the last 12 months, Shell’s share price has dropped 6%. That would have reduced a £10k investment to £9,400, a paper loss of £600. However, investors would have picked up a 4% dividend yield, trimming that loss to just £200. Not ideal, but hardly a disaster.

At The Motley Fool, we play investing as a long game. Nobody gets every call right. There’s still plenty of time for this one to prove its merit.

Solid foundations

There were signs of resilience in Shell’s Q1 results on 2 May. Adjusted earnings hit $5.6bn, with $11.9bn in cashflow from operations. The acquisition of Pavilion Energy has strengthened Shell’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) business, while divestments in Nigeria and Singapore helped tidy the portfolio.

Shareholder returns are on track too. Q1 marked Shell’s 14th consecutive quarter of at least $3bn in buybacks.

Shell needs energy prices to firm up if the shares are going to kick on. Brent has been bobbing around $65 mark in recent weeks. In recent days, it’s climbed towards $70bn, driven by concerns around US-Iran nuclear negotiations. Any deal there could unlock more Iranian oil, which may push prices lower. That deal’s looking less likely for now.

Patience might pay off

Today, Shell trades on a P/E ratio of 9.3 times, slightly pricier than a year ago. Big risks remain, namely the global economy’s slowing and the Net Zero transition adds another layer of complexity. Shell’s dividend yield, once a big draw, was rebased in 2021 and now sits at around 4%. Decent, but not irresistible.

Even so, brokers remain keen. Of 32 analysts with one-year ratings, 23 call it a Strong Buy, four say Buy, and five Hold. Not one says Sell. The median one-year target’s 3,033p, about 16% above today’s 2,613p. Add the 2025 forecast yield of 4.14% and that gives a total return just over 20%, if correct.

Ironically, that’s roughly what Berenberg forecast a year ago. So don’t take these things too seriously.

I’ve already got exposure to the oil recovery via BP, which has had a choppier ride than Shell lately. But long-term investors might consider buying Shell today. It looks like a solid business at a low ebb. Worth a look – after doing the research.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Bp P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

