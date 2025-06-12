Looking to build passive income via an ISA? These three FTSE 100 dividend stocks could help as they offer solid yields and long-term income potential.

3 FTSE 100 shares to consider for passive income in a Stocks and Shares ISA

Building a passive income stream is one of the most powerful ways to prepare for retirement. While inflation eats away at savings and the State Pension remains under pressure, owning dividend-paying shares can provide a steady flow of cash when it’s needed most.

To ensure maximum returns, many Britons choose to invest with a Stocks and Shares ISA. This account allows up to £20,000 a year invested in a range of assets, completely tax-free.

High-yielding FTSE 100 dividend stocks can make a great addition to an income-focused portfolio. The key is picking companies with strong fundamentals, consistent payouts and sustainable yields.

Here are three such shares that could help support a long-term passive income strategy.

Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands (LSE: IMB) offers a dividend yield of 5.37%, underpinned by a payout ratio of just 62.6%. That suggests the dividend’s comfortably covered by earnings, giving it room to grow even in tougher years. The company has increased its dividend for four consecutive years, a positive sign of stability.

As one of the world’s leading tobacco manufacturers, it operates in a highly profitable — if controversial — sector. While demand for traditional cigarettes is slowly declining, the company’s diversifying into next-generation products like heated tobacco and vapour.

Still, tobacco stocks carry significant risk. The industry faces ongoing regulatory pressure, including plain packaging laws, advertising bans, and tighter controls on nicotine products. Investor sentiment can also be impacted by environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns.

It’s not for everyone but those who accept the risks, Imperial’s high cash generation and defensive business model make it a strong income pick to consider.

Admiral Group

Admiral Group‘s (LSE: ADM) a well-known name in UK motor insurance, offering a yield of 5.82%. Although it’s only resumed dividend growth in the past year, its payout ratio of 88.6% suggests sufficient coverage — though it does leave little room to manoeuvre if earnings drop. Risks like claims inflation, regulatory changes or intense pricing competition could threaten profits — and future dividends.

But insurance stocks tend to perform well in stable interest rate environments, and Admiral’s strong brand, direct-to-consumer model and conservative balance sheet give it a competitive edge. It also benefits from a growing presence in Europe and new ventures like Admiral Money.

For investors seeking passive income from a resilient FTSE 100 firm, it remains a solid candidate for further research.

HSBC

HSBC‘s (LSE: HSBA) the UK’s largest bank and offers a 5.76% yield with a 60% payout ratio — both signs of a well-managed dividend policy. It’s increased its payout for four straight years, and remains one of the few UK banks with extensive global reach.

The bank’s diversification across Asia, the Middle East and North America gives it access to faster-growing economies and more diverse revenue streams. However, this international footprint is a double-edged sword. Political tensions, regulatory risk or currency fluctuations could make things difficult and shake investor confidence.

Unlike many dividend stocks, HSBC’s enjoyed steady price growth recently, up 132% in the past five years. It also exhibits stronger resistance to economic downturns than many other banks, giving it defensive qualities in addition to its income prospects.

As such, I think it’s worth considering for those seeking broad exposure to financials with reliable passive income.