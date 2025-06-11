Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 penny shares I’m eyeing this June

2 penny shares I’m eyeing this June

Christopher Ruane is paying attention to a couple of penny shares this month, one to possibly buy soon and one with a longer-term perspective.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Just because a share sells for pennies does not mean it is good value. Many penny shares end up destroying far more shareholder value than they create.

But not all do and I own some in my portfolio. Here are two I am watching this month, for different reasons.

Topps Tiles

I already own some shares in Topps Tiles (LSE: TPT) and to date they have been a crashing disappointment.

But if the share price moves down enough this month, I will be happy to add some more to my portfolio. It was briefly below 30p during March and at that level, I would see the share as a potential bargain, albeit a risky one.

The risks are linked to a number of factors, but a key one is customer demand. If the housing market is weak, demand for tiles and floor coverings could fall. On top of that, Topps’ ambitious growth plans could distract management from keeping the basics running smoothly.

The other side of that coin, though, is that if those growth plans succeed, Topps could generate a lot more revenue and profit than it does now. Over the medium term, management aims to grow turnover by around 47%.

The penny share pays a dividend and expects this year’s full-year payout to be at least as high as last year’s.

Topps ended the first half of its financial year with just £1.2m of net debt. So far this year, sales have been growing. I think the company’s strong market position, and wide range of sales platforms both online and offline, combined with deep industry expertise could all potentially help it unlock more value in future.

AFC Energy

I continue to think that there could be strong opportunities for some renewable energy shares. The challenge, as always, remains figuring out which ones and at what price!

AFC Energy (LSE: AFC) has been on my radar for a while. The share sells for pennies and jumped around 30% last week after it announced an agreement to jointly develop a range of small-to-large-scale, highly efficient, ammonia crackers for hydrogen production with an unnamed “leading global industrial S&P 500 company”.

Not only could that potentially unlock large future revenue streams for AFC Energy, but it may also end up acting as an important proof of concept that helps attract more clients.

But while I will be eyeing AFC in coming months to see whether there is further news that can transform the company’s prospects, for now I have no plans to buy the share.

Revenue surged last year but remains small, at £4m. The company continue to bleed red ink. Last year saw AFC Energy post a post-tax loss of £17.4m, after losing roughly the same amount the prior year too.

That is not a sustainable business model for the long term. So while I see AFC’s technology as potentially a strong asset – and think this week’s news helps support such a view – I want to see far more evidence that it is on a clear path to profitability before I would consider adding the share to my portfolio. I will be watching to see if that is delivered.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Topps Tiles Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 index nears a record! I think this top UK stock can go higher

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights one high-quality growth stock from the FTSE 100 index that he thinks can march upwards in the…

Read more »

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

Is there a hidden opportunity in this undervalued S&P 500 stock with a 6.4% yield?

| Mark Hartley

Is AES a hidden gem in the S&P 500? This undervalued utility stock offers a 6.4% yield and long-term growth…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

With the stock market near record highs, these dividend shares still look cheap

| Stephen Wright

With UK and US stocks close to all-time highs, Stephen Wright thinks there are still enough dividend shares that look…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 32% in a month and still cheap – this FTSE 250 value stock is on fire!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is dazzled by a value stock that finally appears to have sorted itself out. But are newcomers too…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Up 20% today! What’s going on with the Helium One share price?

| James Beard

By mid-morning today (11 June), the Helium One share price had soared 20%. Our writer takes a closer look at…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

I’ve made a £53 profit on my Burberry shares! Should I bank it and move on?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is getting stupidly excited by his tiny profit on Burberry shares. Although given the volatility he has suffered…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

These 3 high-yielding FTSE 100 shares have 1 thing in common

| James Beard

All yielding at least 7.9%, our writer takes a look at three FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) stocks that all operate in…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Down 53% on poor results, is now a great time for investors to consider this FTSE airline stock?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE airline stock has plummeted over the last year, not helped by recent results. But is now exactly the…

Read more »