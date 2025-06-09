Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Rolls-Royce: here’s the latest dividend and share price forecast

Rolls-Royce: here’s the latest dividend and share price forecast

The Rolls-Royce share price, along with its dividend, could be on the verge of surging once again as a major new engine order could be on the horizon.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Despite fears of a slowdown following the recovery of the air travel market, the Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.) share price continues to defy expectations and rise to new all-time highs. The engineering giant recently surpassed the 900p stock price threshold for the first time this month as a brand new catalyst emerged from China.

US tariffs were initially expected to be enormously problematic for this enterprise. But following the new UK-US trade deal that allows Roll-Royce to export its engines and aircraft parts tariff-free, those concerns were quickly eliminated. But that’s not what seems to have investors excited.

With trade tensions on the rise between the Trump administration and Beijing, Bloomberg has reported that China’s considering making a large order of up to 500 Airbus planes from France rather than from Boeing in America.

That’s significant for Rolls-Royce since its engines are used on a number of Airbus’ wide-body engines. And it puts the company in a lovely spot to benefit greatly from this deal, not just in terms of selling more engines but also the long-term revenue for servicing them throughout their operational lifetime.

More growth to come

Even after delivering a massive 860% return for shareholders since the start of 2023, it seems the aerospace stock may still have room to grow. Bank of America’s placed its share price target at 1,150p by this time next year, citing management’s mid-term targets of reaching £4.2bn-£4.5bn in free cash flow. And compared to where the stock’s trading right now, that translates into a 28% potential gain.

This volume of free cash flow also paves the way for substantially higher dividends. A payout of 6p a share was already issued earlier this year, ending the company’s five-year dividend hiatus. But looking out to 2026, analysts have projected the Rolls-Royce dividend could reach around 9.7p.

If these projections prove accurate, it places the forward yield just shy of 1.1%. Obviously, for income investors, that’s hardly groundbreaking. After all, even a FTSE 100 index fund currently offers three times that amount. However, in the long run, if the group’s free cash flow continues to surge, future dividend hikes might enable the current yield to grow into something far more substantial over time.

What could go wrong?

There’s a lot of optimism surrounding this business today. However, that doesn’t mean it’s guaranteed to deliver on the positive investor sentiment. And even Bank of America has flagged several weak spots.

Last year, concerns surrounding the reliability of its XWB-97 engine started to emerge as an in-flight engine fire for a Cathay Pacific flight to Hong Kong forced an emergency landing. Following this incident, the European Aviation Safety Agency issued an airworthiness directive mandating that all XWB-97 engines needed to be inspected.

Analysts also pointed out Rolls-Royce’s involvement in several complex projects, such as its small modular reactors and its UltraFan engine. Considering these technologies could be the key to the company’s long-term growth, any failure or delays during development could affect its financial performance.

All things considered, I think there are more reasons to be optimistic than pessimistic for this business. Even more so when factoring in management’s knack for defying expectations. That’s why, despite the tremendous growth seen to date, investors may want to consider taking a closer look.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesco shares 3 months ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Tesco shares have endured a fairly turbulent three months, but so has the rest of the market. Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Tesla car at super charger station
Investing Articles

What next for the Tesla share price?

| Alan Oscroft

The Tesla share price might be down over the past week, but it's surely a big mistake to think it's…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Down 33% and with a 7.2% yield, this is 2025’s worst-performing FTSE 100 stock!

| Ben McPoland

Shares of this FTSE 100 ad firm have fallen from £19 in 2017 to just £5.48 today. But there's now…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Analysts are predicting big things for this UK growth stock

| James Beard

With the holiday season approaching, our writer takes a look at a UK growth stock that’s operating in a market…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

Why did this superstar UK income share jump 15% in the past month?

| Harvey Jones

This FTSE 100 income share is a dividend superstar, hiking shareholder payouts every year this millennium. Why wasn't Harvey Jones…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

This dividend share trades at a 10-year low but yields 7%! Unmissable bargain or deadly trap?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is running the rule over a FTSE 100 dividend share that's suddenly offering a terrific rate of income…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

Here’s a 5-stock ISA portfolio to consider for passive income and growth!

| Charlie Carman

Passive income and share price growth are important in investing, but it's not necessarily a binary choice. This five-stock portfolio…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

2 excellent growth stocks to consider buying for an ISA in June

| Ben McPoland

These two firms are aiming to capitalise on very different growth opportunities. Here's why I think both stocks are worth…

Read more »