Forecast: in 1 year, the Aviva share price could turn £1,000 into…

The Aviva share price is up almost 25% since April as management progresses towards its 2026 targets. But can the stock continue to climb?

Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Aviva logo on glass meeting room door

Image source: Aviva plc

Despite suffering some double-digit volatility in April, the Aviva (LSE:AV.) share price has bounced back nicely. And anyone who used the market turmoil as an opportunity to top up their position or open a new one is already sitting on a 24% return.

Some of this momentum’s undoubtedly driven by a general rise in investor and consumer sentiment following the US tariff announcements. However, shareholders have also received the group’s first-quarter trading results for 2025. And they didn’t disappoint:

  • General insurance premiums up 9% to £2.9bn.
  • Retirement sales up 4% to £1.8bn.
  • Protection & Health sales up 19% to £126m.

For a £16.5bn market-cap insurance giant, those figures are pretty strong – a conclusion that analysts at Jefferies also reached. And if everything goes according to plan with its Direct Line Insurance takeover, management expects the subsequent synergies to bolster profitability as well as accelerate its transition into a capital-light business model.

With that in mind, it’s not surprising to see institutional analysts like Jefferies issue Buy ratings on the stock. But how much money could an investor make if they bought £1,000 worth of shares today?

Zooming in on the valuation

A big part of Aviva’s appeal is the firm’s 2026 goals. The company’s targeting an operating profit of £2bn and a Solvency II Operating Free Capital Generation of £1.8bn (similar to free cash flow for insurance companies).

Both figures will help sustain and grow shareholder dividends as well as the business itself. And looking again at the first quarter results, Aviva seems to be on track to hit both of these milestones. This is likely why most institutional investors are currently bullish on the stock in terms of their Buy and Outperform recommendations.

However, when looking at the share price forecasts, Aviva doesn’t seem to be as tempting. Even Jefferies, who recently praised Aviva’s progress, still only has a 560p share price target. And while other analysts are a bit more optimistic, most of the forecasts for the Aviva share price sit between 600p and 620p – right around where the stock trades today.

In other words, the company’s expected future returns are already seemingly baked into its stock price. Therefore, unless management’s able to surprise investors with even better than expected results, investing £1,000 today could be worth around the same amount by this time next year.

Risk versus reward

The 5.8% dividend might look enticing for income investors seeking a stable base. However, with growth expectations baked in, any hiccup over the next 12 months could trigger a tumble.

Right now, one of the biggest speedbumps the company needs to overcome is getting the regulatory green light from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). The CMA has flagged the Direct Line Insurance Group deal as potentially problematic, launching an official review with a deadline of 10 July.

The announcement didn’t cause a major shift in the Aviva share price, suggesting that most investors believe the deal will receive approval. However, should the CMA decide to block the transaction, growth expectations could be in for a sharp correction.

This regulatory uncertainty, paired with a fully realised valuation, makes Aviva a rather untempting investment right now, at least for my portfolio. But should a more attractive entry point emerge, I may have to reconsider.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

