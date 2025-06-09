Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Are Lloyds shares worth investors considering around a 10-year price high?

Are Lloyds shares worth investors considering around a 10-year price high?

Lloyds shares have risen 43% over the year, driven mainly by an ongoing programme of aggressive share buybacks. So are they worth considering at this level?

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) shares are trading near their 23 October 10-year high of 78p.

I think the driving force behind this is the latest in a series of share buybacks. These tend to support the stock price, as the bought shares are cancelled, so reducing public supply.

Recent programmes include £2bn in 2023, and £2bn in 2024. Another £2bn buyback is in progress this year.

Lloyds has said that these are part of its strategic effort to optimise capitalise structure and improve earnings per share.

That said, I am always concerned that a firm effectively bidding its own stock up may distract from weak fundamental valuations over time.

How does the core business look?

It is a firm’s earnings growth that powers its share price and dividends higher over the long term. It is not simply a company just buying its own stock, as this eventually becomes unsustainable over the years.

A risk to Lloyds’ earnings is the as-yet-undetermined level of mis-selling compensation that will be due to its car insurance clients.

Another is any further sustained decline in interest rates in its key UK market. This could squeeze its net interest income – the difference in money made from the interest on deposits and loans.

And Lloyds’ recent results have not been good in any event. In full-year 2024, statutory profit after tax tumbled 19% year on year to £4.477bn. In Q1 2025, the same measurement fell 7% to £1.134bn.

Are the shares overvalued now?

Just because a share price has risen a lot does not mean no value remains in it. It could simply be that the business itself is worth more than it was before and the new price reflects that.

On the price-to-earnings ratio. Lloyds looks very overvalued at 12 against its peer average of 9.3. These comprise Barclays at 8.2, NatWest at 8.7, Standard Chartered at 9.7, and HSBC at 10.5.

It is also overvalued – albeit slightly – at a price-to-sales ratio of 2.6 compared to a competitor average of 2.5. And the same is true of its price-to-book ratio of 1 against the 0.9 average of its peers.

However, a discounted cash flow analysis paints a different picture. Using other analysts’ numbers and my own, this suggests Lloyds shares are 45% undervalued at their current 77p. Therefore, their fair value is technically £1.40.

That said, this number reflects consensus analysts’ forecasts that its earnings will grow by 14.9% a year to end-2027. I am not sure these reflect either the current operational malaise evident in its results or the future risks.

So will I buy the stock?

Over and above the other risks I see in the bank, I am still concerned about its sub-£1 price. This does not officially put it in the ‘penny share’ bracket, as the bank has a market cap of very much more than £100m.

However, it does mean that the shares have the same extreme price volatility risk as penny stocks. Every 1p move in Lloyds shares currently constitutes 1.3% of the stock’s entire value!

I think this, and the other risks, are sufficient to deter me from buying the stock.

For investors with a much higher risk tolerance than I have, perhaps the shares might be worth considering.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Simon Watkins has positions in HSBC Holdings and NatWest Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to consider buying in June [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Where will Taylor Wimpey shares go in the next 12 months? Here’s what the experts say!

| Charlie Carman

Are Taylor Wimpey shares poised for explosive growth, or should investors limit their expectations? Experts take different views.

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock is up 66% in a day! Why didn’t I buy it when I had the chance?!

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright looked at shares in FTSE 250 equipment manufacturer Spectris a few months ago. It now looks like he…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

3 proven ways to build ISA wealth in the stock market 

| Ben McPoland

Somewhat counterintuitively, there are multiple ways to generate long-term returns in the stock market. Here are three of the most…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Investing Articles

The IAG share price is up 92% yet still looks dirt cheap! Time to consider buying!

| Harvey Jones

When Donald Trump's tariffs knocked the International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) share price off course, Harvey Jones hopped on board.…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

How much passive income could someone earn by investing £5.19 per day?

| Stephen Wright

Over the course of a career lasting 40 or 50 years, £5.19 per day could turn into something generating more…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesco shares 3 months ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Tesco shares have endured a fairly turbulent three months, but so has the rest of the market. Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Tesla car at super charger station
Investing Articles

What next for the Tesla share price?

| Alan Oscroft

The Tesla share price might be down over the past week, but it's surely a big mistake to think it's…

Read more »