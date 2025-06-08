Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Over the next 10 years, I think I’ll make the most money in this area of the stock market

Over the next 10 years, I think I’ll make the most money in this area of the stock market

Edward Sheldon is positioning his portfolio for the next decade and he likes this area of the stock market the most due to the growth potential.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As a long-term stock market investor, I’m continually thinking about how to build the best portfolio for the long run. I spend a lot of time thinking about the sectors and stocks that are going to make me the most money over the next decade and beyond.

Recently, I’ve been giving some thought as to the area of the market I’m most bullish on for the next decade. And I’ve concluded that it’s software. Here’s why I think this is the place (for me) to be.

Capitalising on the tech revolution

The world today is in the midst of a powerful technology revolution. Some people like to call it the ‘fourth industrial revolution’.

This revolution – powered by technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) – is unlikely to end any time soon. Looking ahead, the world is only going to become more digital.

Now, software is a great way to play this theme, in my view. Because it’s literally at the heart of this revolution.

Whether it’s accounting, payroll, CRM, collaboration, programming, database, or cybersecurity software, it’s helping companies become more digital. So, I think there are going to be some big opportunities in this area of the market over the next decade.

Investor benefits

It’s worth pointing out that there are several benefits to investing in software companies.

One is recurring revenues. Software tends to be quite ‘sticky’ because of the high costs of switching to another provider (re-training staff etc.).

Another is pricing power. If a software company has a good product, it can usually increase its prices regularly (generating higher revenues) without customers leaving (they’d rather pay the higher costs than switch to another provider).

Two areas with huge potential

Within software, there are two key growth areas that excite me when I take a 10-year view.

The first is AI agents. This is software that can perform business functions autonomously and I reckon it’s going to be huge (the market could be worth over $10trn).

Companies developing solutions here include the likes of Salesforce and ServiceNow. Recently, I’ve been building up a position in Salesforce.

The other area that I think has massive potential is cybersecurity. With cyberthreats becoming increasingly sophisticated (due to AI), companies are going to have to spend a ton of money on cybersecurity to protect themselves over the next decade.

A stock I like

Now, the stock I’m most bullish on here is CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD). It’s one of the largest companies in the cybersecurity industry today.

This company is growing at a phenomenal rate thanks to its advanced, cloud-native cybersecurity platform. Over the last three financial years, its revenue has jumped from $1.45bn to $3.95bn – growth of 172%.

I’m not expecting the company to continue growing at that pace. But I do expect top-line growth to be strong in the years ahead given the threat environment (21% growth is expected this financial year).

It’s worth pointing out that cybersecurity is a competitive industry. And competition from rivals such as Zscaler is a risk.

Another thing to be aware of is that the stock is up a lot over the last year and currently has a high valuation. So a pullback is a possibility.

Taking a long-term view, however, I’m bullish. I think this software stock is worth considering, especially on dips.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in CrowdStrike, Salesforce, and Zscaler. The Motley Fool UK has recommended CrowdStrike, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Zscaler. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Up 16% in a month – now analysts reckon Glencore shares could hit 377p! Is it possible?

| Harvey Jones

Glencore shares have battered Harvey Jones since he bought them 18 months ago. So is he now too shell shocked…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 dividend superstar is at a 52-week low! Time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

Here’s a FTSE 100 stock with a brilliant record of raising dividends year after year, but lately its share price…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Lloyds shares 12 months ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Buying Lloyds shares in June 2024 has worked out well so far. But with the Supreme Court’s verdict due next…

Read more »

Amazon Go's first store
Investing Articles

5 reasons to consider Amazon for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Although Amazon stock has made huge returns over the past two decades, I reckon there's a strong case that it…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

£10k in cash savings earning peanuts? Considering these dividend stocks could mean a ton of passive income

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Savings account interest rates may be falling but it’s still possible to generate plenty of passive income today, says Edward…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

How much passive income will I need to retire comfortably?

| Royston Wild

Latest data shows single retirees need a £44k passive income to live a comfortable lifestyle. Here's how I plan to…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

2 fallen FTSE 250 shares to consider buying before they bounce back

| Alan Oscroft

These FTSE 250 stocks have just taken hits from results that didn't meet expectations. I think the market might have…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

As the ‘Magnificent 7’ stall, here’s the next wave of high-growth Nasdaq tech stocks delivering big gains

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

A new wave of fast-growing Nasdaq tech stocks is emerging. And long-term investors in these innovative companies are being rewarded.

Read more »