In 1 year, the Phoenix share price could turn £1,000 into…

The Phoenix Group (LSE:PHNX) share price has had a pretty terrific first half in 2025, climbing by over 25%. And yet, despite this upward trajectory, continued dividend hikes by management means investors can still secure an impressive 8.4% yield.

Of course, a high yield’s worthless if the dividend can’t be sustained. Yet, looking at the group’s latest results, that doesn’t seem to be a major issue for Phoenix. Operating cash generation in 2024 grew 22% to £1.4bn. That was firmly ahead of expectations, with management not initially expecting to reach this level until 2026. Needless to say, hitting financial targets two years early is an encouraging sign.

To top things off, the group’s Solvency II Shareholder Capital Coverage ratio also stands tall at 172%. In other words, the balance sheet has ample financial resources to act as a buffer should macroeconomic conditions take a turn for the worse.

With that in mind, it’s not hard to see why income investors are excited about what the future holds. So how much money can investors make with a £1,000 investment today?

Projecting potential profits

Investing in high-quality businesses for the long term is a proven strategy for building wealth in the stock market. However, valuation can have a significant impact on performance. And right now, despite the strong financial results, it seems most of this growth’s already baked into Phoenix Group’s share price.

The most optimistic price forecast currently projects this stock could rise to 718p if its new private market-focused investment products prove popular among customers. That’s roughly 11% higher than where the shares currently trade, suggesting that a £1,000 investment today could be worth £1,110 by this time next year, along with an extra £84 from dividends.

However, as previously stated, this is the most optimistic forecast. By comparison, Berenberg Bank, Morgan Stanley, and Bank of America all have price targets between 640p and 650p, suggesting the stock’s already fairly valued. If these more conservative projections prove correct, the returns on a £1,000 investment could be almost entirely driven by dividends.

Risk vs reward

An 8.4% gain from shareholder payouts is nothing to scoff at. After all, that’s roughly double what most high-interest savings accounts currently offer. And with dividends expected to grow further next year, this yield could climb even higher if the Phoenix share price does decide to remain stagnant.

However, it’s important to highlight some key risks surrounding this business. Like many insurance businesses, Phoenix is highly sensitive to changes in interest rates. While the business currently boasts a large capital buffer, volatility induced by shifting interest rates could harm asset values, applying pressure on the group’s solvency ratios and, in turn, dividends.

Another significant threat to watch carefully is the group’s ongoing pivot to becoming a more capital-light enterprise. I’ve already highlighted the potential gains from management expanding its private market offer. However, success in this strategy is far from guaranteed. And if customers are reluctant to explore these new opportunities, growth could fall short of expectations.

All things considered, Phoenix could be a compelling income investment to consider. However, it comes with considerable risks that management doesn’t necessarily have a high level of control over. And with other lower-risk income opportunities to explore, I’m not rushing to buy right now.