£10k in cash savings earning peanuts? Considering these dividend stocks could mean a ton of passive income

Savings account interest rates may be falling but it’s still possible to generate plenty of passive income today, says Edward Sheldon.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

UK interest rates have been coming down recently. As a result, the rates on savings accounts have been falling too. The good news is that it’s still possible to generate substantial passive income with dividend stocks. Here’s a look at two UK stocks that offer chunky yields at present and could be worth considering as income investments today.

My favourite UK bank stock

First up, we have HSBC (LSE: HSBA). It’s a global leader in the banking space.

This is my favourite UK banking stock (even though I don’t own it personally today). I like it because it’s globally diversified and has exposure to high growth areas such as Asia and wealth management.

For the 2025 financial year, analysts expect HSBC to reward investors with dividends of around 67 cents per share. That translates to a yield of about 5.7% at today’s share price and exchange rate (income of approx. £285 per year on a £5,000 investment).

Dividend coverage (the ratio of earnings per share to dividends per share) is expected to be around two. That’s healthy and indicates that there’s a low chance of a dividend cut in the near term.

It’s worth pointing out that banking can be a turbulent industry at times. So with a stock like this, investors need to expect some share price volatility.

If one is willing to hold the stock for five years, however (which is generally the minimum recommended time to own a stock), I think there’s potential for solid total returns (dividend income and capital gains).

A very high yield

Next, we have M&G (LSE: MNG). It’s a UK savings and investment company.

It’s not the most exciting company in the world. But it has a good track record when it comes to paying dividends and it offers a high yield at present.

Indeed, for 2025, analysts expect M&G to reward investors with a payout of 20.6p per share. That translates to a yield of about 8.6%.

On a £5,000 investment, that works out at around £430 income per year. Dividend income is never guaranteed, however, and investors should note that the dividend coverage ratio here is a little on the low side at around 1.3 (signalling that there’s a chance of a dividend cut at some stage).

Like HSBC, M&G operates in an industry that can be volatile at times. When financial markets get turbulent, the company’s share price can swing around wildly as investors worry about future profitability.

This company has stood the test of time though, having been around for over 150 years. So, I think it’s worth considering as an income play.

The secret to investing for income

It’s worth pointing out that when investing for income, it’s smart to own at least 15 different stocks. Owning just one or two is quite risky.

If one had £10,000 to deploy, it wouldn’t be smart to put it all into just two stocks. This could lead to disappointing returns if one (or both) of the stocks experienced some problems.

Thankfully, there are lots of great dividend stocks on the London Stock Exchange today. If you’re looking for more investment ideas, you’ve come to the right place.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in London Stock Exchange Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and M&g Plc. HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

