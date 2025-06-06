Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » My favourite investment trust scores 5/5 on my passive income checklist

My favourite investment trust scores 5/5 on my passive income checklist

This could be my all-time top selection for passive income from the UK stock market. Let’s see why it measures so well on my scorecard.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I like investment trusts as a basis for a passive income portfolio. They offer different strategies, so we can go for income without having to research individual stocks. And the usual wide-ranging nature of their holdings means we can get excellent diversification from a single investment.

My favourite is City of London Investment Trust (LSE: CTY). And I want to explain why it ticks my boxes.

Checkbox 1: dividend

The expected dividend yield’s a modest 4.4%, though that’s largely because the share price has done so well in the past five years.

It’s still a decent yield, based on the expected income from its top holdings. Those include HSBC Holdings (with a forecast 5.8% yield), Shell (4.3%) and British American Tobacco (7.1%).

Some holdings have low yields but have rewarded the trust with share price growth, like BAE Systems. On balance, this is a firm check for box 1.

Checkbox 2: cover

For individual stocks I like to see the dividend covered by earnings per share. That’s less meaningful for something like City of London, which gets its dividends from the earnings of the companies it holds.

But dividend cover among the FTSE 100‘s blue-chip stocks has been dependable, so that’s another checkbox ticked.

Checkbox 3: history

Managed by Janus Henderson, the trust has raised its dividend every year for the past 58 years. That puts it at the top of the Association of Investment Companies’ list of Dividend Heroes, which have managed the feat for at least 20 years in a row.

It’s the best record I’m aware of for UK dividend rises at such good yields. It’s the clearest possible pass on this one.

Checkbox 4: forecasts

Forecasts can’t make much sense in this case. The future depends on such a wide selection of UK stocks from different sectors that it would essentially be forecasting almost the entire market.

If I didn’t see a great long-term future for the UK stock market in general, I wouldn’t buy shares in anything. But I could see the next half-century being very similar to the last 50 years. It’s four out of four.

Checkbox 5: risk

My fifth check is usually on debt, as I rate that as one of the biggest dangers to long-term dividend prospects. I won’t buy shares in companies with huge debt, even if they offer bigger dividend yields than City of London.

The trust does gear up its investments with a small amount of debt to try to boost shareholders returns. But that gearing stood at just 7.6% at December 2024. It’s really not an issue.

The biggest general risk I see is the fear of not increasing the dividend one year. I reckon that could tank the share price. And being a company in its own right with its own management, it does offer more general risk than holding the same set of stocks individually. But the risk looks low enough to me to score it five out of five.

And that helps explain why I hold City of London Investment Trust.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Alan Oscroft has positions in City Of London Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems, British American Tobacco P.l.c., and HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Are these 10%+ dividend stocks too good to be true? Maybe not

| Alan Oscroft

I'm taking a look at a couple of dividend stocks offering very high yields, both with progressive long-term dividend policies.

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 world-class shares driving gains in my Stocks & Shares ISA and SIPP in 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights two high-quality shares that are lighting up his tax-efficient investment account and pension (SIPP) in 2025.

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the high-flying Lloyds share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

The Lloyds share price recovery has helped Harvey Jones double his money in short order, with dividends thrown in. But…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

£1,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares a decade ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Rolls-Royce shares have been on fire since the end of the pandemic. But how have investors who bought the stock…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

Up 149% in 5 years, can the Barclays share price keep rising?

| Christopher Ruane

The Barclays share price has had a great few years. Could things get even better from here? This writer reckons…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

UK shares: could 2025 be a brilliant year for bargains?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why, despite the FTSE 100 hitting new highs, he reckons this could be a great moment for…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Down 50%, is this one of the FTSE 250’s best value shares?

| Royston Wild

At £12.07, Wizz Air shares are considerably cheaper than those of IAG and easyJet. Is it one of the FTSE…

Read more »

National Grid engineers at a substation
Investing Articles

Are National Grid shares still a buy to consider after the dividend yield falls below 5%?

| Mark Hartley

After years of solid dividend action, National Grid shares seems to be losing their appeal as a passive income stock.…

Read more »