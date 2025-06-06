Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Are BP shares undervalued?

Are BP shares undervalued?

As oil prices fall, shares in the likes of BP and Shell have been coming down. But should value investors be taking note?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Falling crude prices have been weighing on shares in oil companies since the start of the year. And more than one is trading in territory that I think should catch the attention of value investors. 

One of the most dramatic has been BP (LSE:BP) – after falling 23% since the beginning of January, the stock now has a dividend yield of more than 6%. But there are some things investors should know.

Valuation

On the face of it, BP is very similar to Shell (LSE:SHEL) – the other FTSE 100 oil major. For example, both trade at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around nine based on next year’s expected earnings. 

In addition, each has breakeven costs of around $60 per barrel. So as long as oil prices stay above that level – which they generally have since the pandemic – both companies remain profitable.

The two are also similar in terms of strategy. After an unsuccessful venture in renewables, BP has shifted its priorities back to hydrocarbons, which is where Shell has been focused. 

This makes it look as though there isn’t much difference between the two stocks. But there’s at least one significant difference that investors need to pay attention to.

Balance sheet

At this year’s Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting, Warren Buffett said that he spends more time looking at balance sheets than most investors. And with BP and Shell, this is quite revealing.

Shell has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4. That means the firm could clear all of its debt by increasing its share count by 40%. 

By contrast, BP has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.2. Clearing its debt by issuing stock would therefore require the company to more than double its number of shares outstanding. 

A debt-to-equity ratio of 1.2 isn’t just higher than Shell, it’s high by BP’s historic standards. It’s even higher than it was during the Covid-19 pandemic and this is a significant risk.

Investing in oil companies

Falling oil prices have been weighing on energy stocks, but I actually think the lower prices make this a decent time to consider buying. The question is whether BP is the most attractive opportunity.

As I see it, the company’s balance sheet is the biggest risk with the stock right now. And the firm is making moves to try and reduce its debt levels via cost savings and divestitures.

The trouble is, I’m not convinced that right now is a good time for oil companies to be selling assets. When prices are low, it’s better to be a buyer than a seller. 

As a result, I don’t see BP shares as undervalued – at least, not relative to other oil companies. I’m not against the industry as a whole, but I think there are better opportunities to consider elsewhere.

Activism

It’s worth noting that there is an activist investor on board at BP. Elliott Management became a major shareholder earlier this year and is pushing for reform. 

This could generate strong returns. But with lower oil prices weighing on energy shares across the board, I’m looking elsewhere in the oil and gas sector for my own portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares to consider buying for a well balanced Stocks and Shares ISA

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out five FTSE 100 companies that he believes could form the building blocks of a well-diversified Stocks…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the beaten-down BP share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Last year, Harvey Jones made a bet on the struggling BP share price. So far, it's been a bad one.…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

3 brilliant bargain stocks to consider buying in June

| Charlie Carman

Looking for cheap FTSE 100 stocks to buy? Long-term investors should take a closer look at these three undervalued shares…

Read more »

Cargo containers with European Union and British flags reflecting Brexit and restrictions in export and import
Investing Articles

The ECB rate cut could impact FTSE shares: what does it mean for UK investors?

| Mark Hartley

Could FTSE shares with EU exposure benefit from this week’s ECB rate cuts? Mark Hartley thinks so, eyeing one company…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Are these 10%+ dividend stocks too good to be true? Maybe not

| Alan Oscroft

I'm taking a look at a couple of dividend stocks offering very high yields, both with progressive long-term dividend policies.

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 world-class shares driving gains in my Stocks & Shares ISA and SIPP in 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights two high-quality shares that are lighting up his tax-efficient investment account and pension (SIPP) in 2025.

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the high-flying Lloyds share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

The Lloyds share price recovery has helped Harvey Jones double his money in short order, with dividends thrown in. But…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

£1,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares a decade ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Rolls-Royce shares have been on fire since the end of the pandemic. But how have investors who bought the stock…

Read more »