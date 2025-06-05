Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This brilliant UK growth share is a secret dividend superstar. Time to consider buying?

This brilliant UK growth share is a secret dividend superstar. Time to consider buying?

Shares in Sage Group just go from strength to strength. Now Harvey Jones has just found another reason to consider buying this brilliant UK growth share.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
A close up side view of a father and his young daughter who is a wheelchair user having a cute affectionate moment with each other whilst on a family day out in a beautiful public park in Newcastle upon Tyne in the North East of England.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Sage Group‘s (LSE: SGE) one of the most impressive growth shares on the entire FTSE 100. Its share price is up 20% over 12 months and 80% over five years, despite the wider economic turbulence.

I first considered buying it two years ago while building my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP). On 16 June 2023, I noted on these pages that the shares had surged almost 50% in a year and were trading at a 22-year high.

Sage’s on a roll

The business was moving into a new phase, rolling out cloud-based services to small- and mid-sized firms worldwide, including rapid expansion in the US.

There was a big question over whether artificial intelligence (AI) would disrupt its business or accelerate it. I hoped for the latter.

What stopped me from buying? The valuation. Sage was trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 34, far higher than the then-FTSE 100 average of 9.9. The 2.1% yield didn’t excite me either. 

I fancied myself a contrarian back then and bought troubled mining giant Glencore instead. It’s down 38% in the last year. Bad choice.

That has made me rethink the value of momentum.

Still delivering the goods

Sage’s half-year results on 15 May showed underlying operating profit up an impressive 16% to £288m. Margins improved sharply, helped by cost discipline and growing demand for its software. Underlying basic earnings per share rose 17% to 20.8p.

The group reported strong cash performance too, with 115% underlying cash conversion. It now holds £1.2bn in cash, putting it on a robust financial footing. The board felt comfortable extending its share buyback programme by up to £200m.

Inevitably, Sage still looks pricey today, trading at 32.5 times earnings. But as recent results show, sometimes it’s worth paying a premium price.

The yield’s dipped to 1.66% but a closer look suggests that this is a better passive income stock than I originally realised. In fact, it’s a dividend superstar, lifting its dividend every year since 1988. That’s a run now stretching 37 years.

Lately, the pace has slowed. Over 15 years, shareholder payouts grew at an average annual compound rate of 7.08%. That slips to 5.34% over 10 years and 4.21% over five (although the pandemic played a part there).

Management’s picking up the pace. In 2024, it hiked the final dividend by 5.96% to 20.45p. And on 15 May, it lifted the interim payout 7%, in line with its “progressive policy”.

Valuation call

Some analysts think the shares have gone as far as they can. Of the 20 tracking the stock, only eight call it a Strong Buy, with eight more saying Hold. To my surprise, two name it a Strong Sell. I don’t share that point of view.

But the median 12-month price target sits at 1,374p – up 11.4% from today. That’s the kind of steady growth I’d like to see. Forecasts are just educated guesses, of course.

I’ve passed on Sage for being too expensive, but sometimes as I said, we have to pay for quality. This is a top growth stock and I think it’s worth considering buying today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Sage Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Does the soaring Rolls-Royce share price mean it’s finally time to sell?

| Alan Oscroft

The trickiest thing about the current Rolls-Royce share price bull run is knowing when to get off and bag the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As silver prices explode, Fresnillo stock is fast approaching a runaway train

| Andrew Mackie

As silver prices hit their highest level since 2011, Andrew Mackie is becoming increasingly bullish on the prospects for Fresnillo…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Is this S&P 500 stock a once-in-a-decade passive income opportunity?

| Stephen Wright

Shares with over 50 years of consecutive dividend increases rarely go under the radar. But that might be what’s happening…

Read more »

Queen Street, one of Cardiff's main shopping streets, busy with Saturday shoppers.
Investing Articles

3 long-term growth drivers I think could propel Greggs shares up, up, and away!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has no plans to sell his Greggs shares. Here's a trio of reasons he thinks the piemaker's shares…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Market Movers

This popular UK stock is shifting to the US. Here’s what I think it means for the share price

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the 12% pop in the Wise share price today and flags up why the UK stock could…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

This leaner and smaller FTSE stock looks primed for future growth

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie explains why he believes portfolio rationalisation is the tonic that will help turbo-charge this beaten-down FTSE 100 stock.

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

The aberdeen share price is surging but still offers an 8.3% dividend yield

| Andrew Mackie

The aberdeen share price hit an all-time low back in April, but this writer explains why he believes the stock…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Dividend Shares

An 8.8% dividend forecast for a FTSE 100 stock? This caught my eye

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the reasons why a FTSE 100 share has such a high dividend forecast, with several green flags…

Read more »