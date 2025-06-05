This brilliant UK growth share is a secret dividend superstar. Time to consider buying?

Shares in Sage Group just go from strength to strength. Now Harvey Jones has just found another reason to consider buying this brilliant UK growth share.

Sage Group‘s (LSE: SGE) one of the most impressive growth shares on the entire FTSE 100. Its share price is up 20% over 12 months and 80% over five years, despite the wider economic turbulence.

I first considered buying it two years ago while building my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP). On 16 June 2023, I noted on these pages that the shares had surged almost 50% in a year and were trading at a 22-year high.

Sage’s on a roll

The business was moving into a new phase, rolling out cloud-based services to small- and mid-sized firms worldwide, including rapid expansion in the US.

There was a big question over whether artificial intelligence (AI) would disrupt its business or accelerate it. I hoped for the latter.

What stopped me from buying? The valuation. Sage was trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 34, far higher than the then-FTSE 100 average of 9.9. The 2.1% yield didn’t excite me either.

I fancied myself a contrarian back then and bought troubled mining giant Glencore instead. It’s down 38% in the last year. Bad choice.

That has made me rethink the value of momentum.

Still delivering the goods

Sage’s half-year results on 15 May showed underlying operating profit up an impressive 16% to £288m. Margins improved sharply, helped by cost discipline and growing demand for its software. Underlying basic earnings per share rose 17% to 20.8p.

The group reported strong cash performance too, with 115% underlying cash conversion. It now holds £1.2bn in cash, putting it on a robust financial footing. The board felt comfortable extending its share buyback programme by up to £200m.

Inevitably, Sage still looks pricey today, trading at 32.5 times earnings. But as recent results show, sometimes it’s worth paying a premium price.

The yield’s dipped to 1.66% but a closer look suggests that this is a better passive income stock than I originally realised. In fact, it’s a dividend superstar, lifting its dividend every year since 1988. That’s a run now stretching 37 years.

Lately, the pace has slowed. Over 15 years, shareholder payouts grew at an average annual compound rate of 7.08%. That slips to 5.34% over 10 years and 4.21% over five (although the pandemic played a part there).

Management’s picking up the pace. In 2024, it hiked the final dividend by 5.96% to 20.45p. And on 15 May, it lifted the interim payout 7%, in line with its “progressive policy”.

Valuation call

Some analysts think the shares have gone as far as they can. Of the 20 tracking the stock, only eight call it a Strong Buy, with eight more saying Hold. To my surprise, two name it a Strong Sell. I don’t share that point of view.

But the median 12-month price target sits at 1,374p – up 11.4% from today. That’s the kind of steady growth I’d like to see. Forecasts are just educated guesses, of course.

I’ve passed on Sage for being too expensive, but sometimes as I said, we have to pay for quality. This is a top growth stock and I think it’s worth considering buying today.