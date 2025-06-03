Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The NatWest share price is at a 10-year high… should I buy the stock?

The NatWest share price is at a 10-year high… should I buy the stock?

The growth of NatWest’s share price has undoubtedly taken many investors by surprise. Dr James Fox explores whether there’s still value here.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The NatWest (LSE:NWG) share price has more than doubled in price over the past three years. As I noted above, it has certainly surprised a few investors. Myself included.

When buying a house around two years ago, I was forced to choose a few stocks to sell. Sadly, I sold NatWest and kept two other UK banks. I had really gone to town on British banks following the Silicon Valley Bank fiasco.

And I say “sadly” because the stock has really surged since then. I believed the government stake would mean the stock would appreciate more slowly than peers. But that government stake’s now gone entirely.

The government’s large, gradual sell-down of its stake kept a persistent overhang on the stock. This limited its appreciation in recent years because investors anticipated ongoing share sales would suppress the share price. In turn, it dampened demand.

Not clearly cheap

NatWest’s valuation for the coming years appears undemanding. The shares are trading on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.3 times for 2025. This moderates to 8.4 times in 2026 and 7.7 times by 2027.

The forecast dividend per share is set to rise from 28.8p in 2025 to 32.3p in 2026 and 35.6p in 2027, translating to forward yields of 5.5%, 6.1%, and 6.7% respectively, with coverage ratios consistently just above two, indicating that the payout’s well supported by earnings and should be sustainable even if profits fluctuate

While these metrics suggest the shares aren’t expensive, I wouldn’t expect NatWest to trade at much higher multiples given the sector’s structural challenges and the lack of a clear catalyst for a re-rating. Or simply, UK banks don’t typically trade with higher earnings multiples.

As such, any material appreciation is likely to depend on the bank delivering growth beyond the current forecast period or a broader revaluation of UK financials. And with UK economy growth expected around 1% in 2025 and 1.5% in 2026, I’d be surprised to see UK financials broadly trade with stronger multiples despite the unwinding of the structural hedge.

The pros and cons

The bank’s still discounted versus peers in the US, and that could be a plus for value investors who believe in a resurgent British economy. Likewise, the dividend yield’s impressive, rising to 6.7% in 2027 based on today’s share price.

However, there are certainly risks to buying a stock at its peak, especially when the valuation’s broadly in line with peers and there aren’t any really obvious positive catalysts on the horizon. In fact, I do have some concerns about negative catalysts as the impact of Trump’s trade policy hasn’t properly trickled through to global earnings yet. And that matters to NatWest because banks are typically barometers of the economy.

Personally, I believe there’s probably better value elsewhere on the market. I’m not planning to buy NatWest shares anytime soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Why investors don’t need to wait for a stock market crash to buy shares

| Stephen Wright

Even when the stock market is on the up, sharp declines in individual share prices can still present investors with…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares: an “act now” opportunity to build wealth?

| Christopher Ruane

This writer reckons there are potentially overpriced shares in the FTSE 100 index at the moment -- but maybe also…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares just hit an all-time high. Could they still be a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees some reasons why Rolls-Royce shares may move even higher from their latest all-time high. So, will he…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Investing Articles

As the S&P 500 falters, is it time to buy US shares?

| Stephen Wright

The S&P 500 looks expensive, but investors might consider buying shares in an oil company that could return 100% of…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

This FTSE dividend stock superstar is down 30% in 3 months – time to consider buying it?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been watching this under-the-radar FTSE 100 dividend stock for several years. Suddenly, it's available at a big…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

Forget short-term pain! I’m holding this FTSE 100 share for long-term gain

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 100 share has delivered a long-term annualised return of almost 10%. Royston Wild expects it to keep impressing.

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

1 excellent defence ETF to consider buying for a Stocks and Shares ISA 

| Ben McPoland

Offering a modern take on an old industry, this ETF is well worth considering as a potentially smart addition to…

Read more »

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background.
Investing Articles

The Pennon Group share price falls on results day. Time to buy?

| Andrew Mackie

With public confidence in the water industry at a low, Andrew Mackie examines the prospects for the Pennon share price…

Read more »