Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Amid geopolitical and AI risks, here’s how I’m positioning my ISA and SIPP in 2026

Amid geopolitical and AI risks, here’s how I’m positioning my ISA and SIPP in 2026

Edward Sheldon explains how he’s allocating capital within his investment accounts and SIPP amid the various risks to the market.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland

Image source: Getty Images

Like many people in the UK, I own shares within an ISA and SIPP (Self-Invested Personal Pension). Historically, investing in equities via these accounts has been an effective way to build wealth.

Looking ahead, I still like shares as an asset class, but I do see a few risks to the market. With that in mind, here’s how I’m positioning my portfolio.

The risks

There are two main risks I see right now. The first is a near-term economic slowdown due to elevated oil prices. The second is a significant drop in consumer spending due to AI-related layoffs. Of the two, this one concerns me the most.

Now, neither of these scenarios may come to fruition. But I want to be prepared just in case. After all, this is my retirement money we’re talking about. I don’t want to see it disappear (bear in mind I’m in my mid-40s).

My asset allocation

Given these risks, I’ve made a few recent changes to my asset allocation. Firstly, I’ve dialed down my equity exposure a bit – overall my portfolio is now about 70% shares.

Second, I’ve increased my bond holdings so that they’re now about 10% of my portfolio. These are lower risk investments and they could do well if interest rates fall as I expect them to (bond prices rise when rates fall).

Third, I’ve boosted my money market/cash holdings to 20% of my portfolio. This lowers my overall risk and gives me options if stock market opportunities emerge.

My stocks

Zooming in on my shares allocation, this encompasses index funds, active funds, thematic funds, and individual stocks. In terms of individual stocks, I’m still heavy in five of the Mag 7 companies – Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Nvidia. These are all long-term holds for me.

I’ve been trimming/selling a few other tech names though. I’ve done this mainly to reduce risk. One area of the market I’m trying to minimise exposure to is discretionary consumer spending (given the AI risk). There are some good names in this space, but I want to keep my exposure to a minimum.

Looking ahead, I plan to refine my stock portfolio further. I’m thinking of focusing it on two main areas:

  • The AI/tech buildout: chips, data centres, power.
  • Defensive businesses: Food, healthcare, defence.

This would basically be a play on further digitalisation. In theory, the AI stocks should do well as the world becomes more digital while the defensive shares should provide protection from a consumer slowdown.

A stock I’m looking at

One company I’m considering adding to my portfolio as a defensive play is Tesco (LSE: TSCO). No matter what happens in the economy people are always going to need food.

If the economy or consumer spending takes a turn for the worse, Tesco shares should hold up better than a lot of other stocks. The company could even see a higher valuation in the years ahead due to the fact that it looks immune to AI – this is very much a ‘HALO’ stock – heavy assets, low (chance of) obsolescence.

Of course, if the economy tanks, consumers may ditch Tesco and flock to Aldi and Lidl. This is a risk. Overall though, I see it as a safer pick, despite the fact it’s trading at an above-average valuation. A dividend yield of 3% adds weight to the investment case.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Front view of aircraft in flight.
Investing Articles

Is it game over for the BP share price rally?

| Harvey Jones

The BP share price has looked like a one-way bet in recent weeks as oil and gas prices soar but…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

My game plan for the next stock market crash

| Harvey Jones

Markets have been surprisingly resilient during the recent Middle East conflict but we still cannot rule out a stock market…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

1 top growth stock to consider buying after it crashed 59%

| Ben McPoland

This S&P 500 growth stock has fallen off a cliff lately due to AI software fears. Our writer thinks this…

Read more »

A mature woman help a senior woman out of a car as she takes her to the shops.
Investing Articles

Here’s how a 35-year-old putting £15 a day into an ISA could end up earning £18k+ of passive income annually!

| Christopher Ruane

A 35-year-old with no ISA but a willingness to invest relatively small sums could one day be earning many thousands…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

With the potential to double in 10 years, this could be a dividend stock to consider buying

| James Beard

With a yield of 7.2%, income investors might consider buying this stock. But reinvesting the dividends could deliver even more…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

How much would someone need to invest in the stock market to target a £1,250 monthly second income?

| James Beard

Investing in the stock market can help deliver long-term wealth. But James Beard says it can also be a way…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

How much would someone need in an ISA to aim to treble the current State Pension?

| James Beard

Experts say the State Pension isn’t generous enough to provide a comfortable retirement. James Beard says the stock market could…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Why this FTSE 250 stock surging 16% is bad news for my portfolio

| Stephen Wright

While the rest of the stock market focused on positive news from Iran, one soaring FTSE 250 stock was rising…

Read more »