Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 invested in NatWest shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

£10,000 invested in NatWest shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

NatWest shares surged into 2025, but things have become a little more complicated in recent weeks. Dr James Fox explores.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

NatWest (LSE:NWG) shares are up 5.4% since the start of the year. As such, £10,000 invested at the start of the year would now be worth £10,540. What’s more, an investor would be eligible to receive 15.5p per share in the form of dividends, with the stock going ex-dividend on 13 March, and the payment due on 28 April. However, an investor would have experienced quite a lot of volatility in recent weeks. Let’s explore that.

Trump’s trade policy

Donald Trump’s tariffs have ripped through financial markets. And while NatWest, a major UK-focused bank, is sheltered from any primary impact, the economic consequences indirectly affect British banks through several channels.

Firstly, sentiment is very important. Shares in NatWest dropped by 7%-8% following the announcement of the tariffs. This reflected broader market volatility and investor concerns about a potential global recession. The uncertainty surrounding trade wars often leads to reduced business confidence, which can dampen investment and borrowing. This is a key revenue streams for banks.

Next, there’s credit conditions and bad debt. The tariffs have increased fears of an economic slowdown or recession, prompting expectations of lower interest rates from central banks like the Bank of England. Lower rates can compress net interest margins, a critical source of profitability for banks such as NatWest. Additionally, higher tariffs increase costs for businesses, potentially leading to greater loan defaults and higher credit risk provisions.

Moreover, while the UK economy has relatively low direct exposure to US exports (around 1.5% of GDP), the global nature of financial markets means that disruptions in the US economy can still impact UK banks. NatWest must also navigate potential currency fluctuations and inflationary pressures caused by disrupted supply chains.

Good value on paper

NatWest’s forward-looking metrics for 2025 and beyond are attractive. However, investors should remain cautious as Trump’s tariffs could lead to revisions in earnings forecasts. Assuming that the trade policy will improve is possibly foolish.

Currently, the bank’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 7.5 times, indicating relative undervaluation compared to peers. This figure falls to 6.6 times for 2026 and 6.3 times for 2027.

Dividend forecasts are also promising. The expected payout for 2025 of £0.28 per share, equates to a forward yield of 6.8%. And with earnings per share (EPS) projected to come in at £0.55, the dividend looks very sustainable with a payout ratio around 50%.

However, investors should keep their eyes peeled for analysts revisions. At this time, it’s very hard to comment on future earnings, but we will learn more as Trump’s trade negotiations/lack of negotiations result in a clearer tariff outlook. But one thing is clear, tariffs are very unlikely to be positive.

Personally, I’m not adding NatWest shares to my portfolio at the moment. Instead, I’m letting market volatility play out. I believe things will get worse before they get better.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Rolls-Royce shares as Trump rocks the markets

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares have joined in the volatility over the past week. However, with the direction being largely downwards, the dividend…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Dividend yields of up to 11%! Here are 3 UK passive income stocks to consider

| Royston Wild

Searching for ways to supercharge your passive income with UK dividend stocks? Here are three that have grabbed our writer's…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

Why the FTSE 250 could outperform the FTSE 100 for the rest of the year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the FTSE 250 could do better than its big brother when factoring in domestic exposure and…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Tariff fears send the Lloyds share price tumbling, but the dividend yield is climbing

| Alan Oscroft

Just when the Lloyds Banking Group share price had been rising steadily, along comes a global upheaval to knock it…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Here’s how a stock market crash could help an investor retire years early

| Christopher Ruane

A stock market crash can be alarming -- but for the well-prepared investor, it can also be an exceptional opportunity…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 key fact to remember in this stock market correction

| Ben McPoland

This writer takes a look at a FTSE 100 investment trust that is catching his eye after the recent massive…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I was wrong about the Tesla stock price!

| James Beard

Tesla stock's been affected more than most by ‘Liberation Day’. But our writer has other concerns about Elon Musk’s company.

Read more »

Investing Articles

What’s happening to the Rolls-Royce share price now?

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price has taken a knock from US trade tariffs, but it's still gained more than 50% in…

Read more »