Home » Investing Articles » Here’s the growth forecast for Taylor Wimpey shares through to 2027

Here’s the growth forecast for Taylor Wimpey shares through to 2027

Taylor Wimpey shares are tipped to deliver sustained earnings growth over the next few years. But how realistic are current forecasts?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The last couple of years have been bumpy for UK housebuilders due to higher interest rates. Earnings on Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) shares, for instance, fell heavily in 2023 and 2024, as reduced buyer affordability struck newbuild home demand.

But with the Bank of England (BoE) firmly under way with a rate-reduction programme, could the FTSE 100 company now enjoy a period of strong and sustained growth? Let’s take a look.

The forecasts

YearPredicted earnings per shareAnnual growthPrice-to-earnings (P/E) ratio
20258.59p2%13.8 times
202610.17p18%11.7 times
202712.14p19%9.8 times

As you can see, City analysts are expecting earnings to edge modestly higher this year. But boosted by lower BoE lending rates, an improving mortgage market and increased build rates, growth’s tipped to accelerate to double-digit percentages in the next two years.

Yet broker projections can often miss forecasts, either to the upside or the downside. And in the current uncertain economic landscape, estimates at cyclical shares like Taylor Wimpey have an extra layer of risk build in.

However, I’m optimistic that profits will rebound sharply for several reasons.

The bull case

As mentioned, the BoE’s tipped to keep slashing rates as inflation moderates and the British economy struggles for meaningful growth. Some analysts think they could even fall more than 1% over the next year, from 4.25% today (Goldman Sachs analysts have tipped rates to bottom out at 3% by February).

Homebuyers are also likely to be supported by the dogfight among the country’s mortgage providers. The number of sub-4% interest rates on fixed products is rising strongly, while rules on no-deposit mortgages are also loosening.

To capitalise on this fertile backdrop, Taylor Wimpey’s likely to ramp up production over the coming years, giving profits a further boost. The builder currently plans to erect 10,400-10,800 homes in 2025, up from 10,593 last year.

The bear case

However, there’s no guarantee the housebuilder is about to reach the sunlit uplands. Broader weakness in the UK economy could hamper earnings growth, even if interest rates fall, and especially if unemployment spikes.

There’s also uncertainty over the level of demand from first-time buyers after temporary stamp duty cuts ended last month.

It’s important for investors to bear these threats in mind. However, as a holder of Taylor Wimpey shares, I’m somewhat reassured by the underlying strength of the housing market despite these obstacles.

Latest data from Rightmove showed the average asking price for UK homes hit new record peaks of £379,517 in May. This was up 0.6% month-on-month, and came despite “a dip in new buyer demand following April’s stamp duty increase“.

The verdict

On balance, I’m optimistic Taylor Wimpey can hit the City’s bright profits estimates through to 2027. In fact, given rapid long-term growth in the UK population, I think gains here could impress well beyond the forecast period and it’s one worth considering.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

