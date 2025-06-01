Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £20k for a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how it could deliver a £1k monthly passive income!

£20k for a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how it could deliver a £1k monthly passive income!

By maxing out this year’s ISA allowance, here’s how someone could target a four-figure passive income for retirement.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A Stocks and Shares ISA can be an exceptional way to generate passive income. With tax benefits boosting capital gains and dividend income, a lump sum or a regular investment can deliver a life-changing second income in retirement.

If an investor parked £20,000 in one of these ISAs today, here’s how they could eventually enjoy a roughly £1,000 tax-free cash payment every month.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Targeting £1k

There are multiple ways that individuals can target passive income in retirement.

They can draw down a set percentage from their portfolio, or switch into dividend shares that pay a regular income. They can also buy an annuity that provides a guaranteed sum for life. Or they can select a combination of some or all of the above.

I like the idea of buying dividend shares, as — over time — it can deliver a second income while still allowing scope for portfolio growth. It’s the path I plan to go down. So how large would my ISA need to be for an approximate £1,000 monthly income?

If I targeted dividend stocks with 6% yields, I’d need to have £218,715 sitting in my portfolio when I retire. That would provide me with £1,094 each month.

To achieve this with £20,000 in my ISA, I’d have to target an average annual return of 8% over 30 years.

Source: thecalculatorsite.com

But how realistic is this sort of return? ‘Very’ is the answer, if the long-term performance of the stock market’s anything to go by.

Robust returns

Stock Market Index10-Year Average Annual Return
FTSE 1006%
S&P 50011.7%
AVERAGE8.9%

As you can see, someone who invested in UK and US blue-chip shares would have enjoyed a near-9% annual average return over the last decade.

History isn’t always a reliable guide to future investment gains. But the broader stock market has, time and again, proved its ability to rebound from crises and deliver powerful returns over time.

An investor today could target a large income by investing in individual shares and buying an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The iShares S&P 500 ETF (LSE:CSPX), for instance, is worth considering as a direct way to harness the S&P 500’s brilliant long-term returns.

This is a fund I hold in my own portfolio. By spreading my cash across hundreds of US shares, I can capture the enormous growth potential of tech shares (like Nvidia and Apple) while also diversifying to mitigate risk.

Just under a third (31.6%) of the fund is dedicated to information technology companies. The remainder is spread across multiple sectors including financial services, consumer goods, communications and healthcare.

By reinvesting dividends, this fund uses the power of compounding — earning a return on all my past returns — to supercharge long-term growth as well.

Funds like this can deliver poor returns during economic downturns. But over time, they’ve been great ways to unlock a healthy income for retirement.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 250 growth shares I think demand attention in June!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 250 index is packed with top growth shares with rock-bottom valuations. Here's a couple I'm considering for my…

Read more »

Finger pressing a car ignition button with the text 2025 start.
Investing Articles

2 world-class stocks to consider buying in June

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Looking for top stocks to consider buying this month? Edward Sheldon believes that these two have enormous potential in today’s…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

How I’m using Warren Buffett’s winning formula to grow my retirement savings

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Warren Buffett’s investment strategy isn't complicated. It simply involves identifying winning companies and investing in them for the long term.

Read more »

A senior man using hiking poles, on a hike on a coastal path along the coastline of Cornwall. He is looking away from the camera at the view.
Investing Articles

This stunning dividend share yields 8.8% and is trading at a 35% discount!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is thrilled by this FTSE 100 dividend share that's giving investors both growth and heaps of income at…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing For Beginners

Retail stock market investors are no longer the ‘dumb money’

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Retail stock market investors have become significantly smarter in recent years. Gone are the days of them buying high and…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Greggs shares 1 month ago is now worth…

| Muhammad Cheema

Overall, Greggs shares have experienced a miserable year. However, the share price performance has started looking rosier recently.

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I plan to hold in my ISA for AT LEAST a decade!

| Royston Wild

I'm expecting to hold these FTSE 100 heavyweight shares in my Stocks and Shares ISA until at least 2035. Let…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

This week’s biggest loser on the FTSE 100 looks in good shape to me

| James Beard

Our writer looks at the prospects for a famous UK brand whose stock was the worst performer on the FTSE…

Read more »