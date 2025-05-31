Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Want to start buying shares with under £500? It’s possible – here’s how!

Want to start buying shares with under £500? It’s possible – here’s how!

The stock market isn’t just for millionaires. This writer thinks someone with just a few hundred pounds to spare could start buying shares like this.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Getting into the stock market need not take thousands of pounds. Here is how someone with no investing experience and only a few hundred pounds to spare could get going today and start buying shares.

Set realistic expectations

Upfront, let me say that while some people make fortunes in the stock market, others end up with less than they put in.

In a way, I think it can make sense to start buying shares with a limited budget. That means any beginner’s mistakes will hopefully be less costly than if much bigger sums were at stake.

That said, I reckon it is also important to recognise that investing can be challenging. What looks easy before you do it (we’ve all heard the pub bore claiming they thought about investing in Tesla when its shares traded for a few dollars…) can turn out to be a lot more difficult in practice.

That is why I think it makes sense for someone to try and keep things simple when they start buying shares. For example, that can mean sticking to businesses they understand well, not being greedy, and also taking risks seriously.

It’s easy to focus on potential rewards not risks: but tellingly, a lot of brilliant investors do it the other way around.

Get ready to invest

Thinking about all that, an investor may get excited about buying certain shares. But without a practical way to do so, it is impossible.

So, from the outset, I think it makes sense for a new investor to set up a share-dealing account or Stocks and Shares ISA (or sign up for a trading app) so they are ready to start buying shares the moment they find one they like at what they think is an attractive price.

On the hunt for shares to buy

Even with under £500, it is possible to diversify across several different shares. That is a simple but important risk management method.

Finding shares to buy, by contrast, may not be so simple (and if it does, think again – consider why what strikes you as a great bargain is apparently not seen that way by everyone in the market. Maybe you have spotted a brilliant opportunity, but it never hurts to think through why people are selling as well as why you would like to buy).

One share I think investors should consider is retailer B&M European Value Retail (LSE: BME). I like its focus on serving consumers who want to save money on their regular shop, as well as for more occasional needs like buying new towels or decorating a spare room.

One risk of that value-led approach though, is that any deep-pocketed competitor may decide to undercut B&M on price and take away some of its custom.

However, I see the discount retailer as having a proven business model I think can potentially keep doing well, thanks to a large shop estate, sizeable customer base and well-honed buying operation.

It trades for around 10 times earnings, which I see as an attractive valuation for a company of this quality.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in B&M European Value. The Motley Fool UK has recommended B&M European Value and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

ISA coins
Investing Articles

Here’s how an investor could earn £27 of weekly income for life from a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines how an investor could turn their Stocks and Shares ISA into a passive income generation machine for…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 things Warren Buffett looks at when hunting for shares to buy

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explores a trio of simple-but-powerful ideas that inform Warren Buffett's choices when he's looking for shares to buy.

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

Is ITV the best FTSE bargain stock about today?

| Ben McPoland

ITV has a streaming platform and the stock looks great value. But is this enough to justify investing in the…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares recently hit a 52-week high — is it too late to consider buying?

| Mark Hartley

Lloyds shares have been on a roll in the past year. But is there still value for investors, or has…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Here’s how much £150 invested in Tesla stock 10 years ago is worth now!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks back on how Tesla stock has performed over the past decade and sets out his investing plan…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

5 steps to start earning passive income this summer, for £5 a day

| Christopher Ruane

With a fiver a day, this writer reckons it's possible for someone to set up passive income streams in the…

Read more »

Rear View Of Woman Holding Man Hand during travel in cappadocia
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in this 5-stock ISA could generate a £1,400 second income

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlighs five dividend shares from the FTSE 100 blue-chip index that could form the basis of an attractive…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesla shares a year ago is now worth this much

| Alan Oscroft

Tesla shares have been on one of the scariest boom-and-bust rides of the past 12 months. Here's what the result…

Read more »