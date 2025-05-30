Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is this under-pressure FTSE 250 stock 1 for value investors to consider?

FTSE 250 company Marshalls cut its dividend after dealing with profitability challenges. Ken Hall looks into the investment case.

Posted by
Ken Hall
Published
| More on:
Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Many stocks within the FTSE 250 Index have seen their fair share of volatility over the last couple of years.

While the UK mid-cap index has gained 1.9% to sit at 21,025 points as I write on 29 May, heavy selling means there are some unloved stocks that could be worth a second look.

I think UK landscaping and construction products manufacturer Marshalls (LSE: MSLH) is one that value-focused investors might want to keep on their radar.

Tough industry environment

Marshalls has not been immune to the pressures facing the UK building and housing sector. In 2023, the company issued profit warnings in response to a sharp slowdown in construction activity.

Rising interest rates, weak consumer confidence, and reduced housing starts all hit demand. That in turn led to job cuts and a restructuring of the company’s operations.

As a result, the company’s share price fell significantly, declining more than 60% from the start of 2021 to the end of 2023.

The company isn’t out of the woods just yet. Full-year revenues for the year ending December 2024 fell 8% to £619.2m as the board also reduced the final dividend by 5.3% from the year prior to 5.4p.

At the time of writing, the shares trade at around 286p, giving the company a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 23 times. That feels quite rich to me.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.8% — tidy, but nothing to write home about, especially given the outlook.

Neither of these metrics are screaming that now is the time to buy. However, for medium-to-long-term investors, I think there is some potential upside that makes the company one to watch.

Promising signs

Despite the challenges, I think Marshalls remains a fundamentally sound business with a strong position in its sector.

The company supplies products for both private and public sector projects, including paving, drainage, and garden landscaping. This diversification of its product and service lines helps to build some resiliency and de-risk the business.

The UK government is pushing hard to build 1.5m new homes during its term. Whether that target is achieved or not, I think it should drive investment and opportunity in the sector, which may benefit Marshalls.

Inflation in the UK continues to ease and we’ve seen the Bank of England start to cut interest rates. That is good news for housing activity and infrastructure sectors, which tend to be quite sensitive to interest rates.

In its full-year results released in March, the company reported a strengthening order book and early signs of a pickup in commercial project activity. While it is too early to call a full recovery, I think these provide some signs of hope for its long-term trajectory.

Not without risk

Of course, this remains a cyclical stock exposed to ongoing macroeconomic risks. A prolonged downturn in the housing market, delays to public spending, or continued weakness in consumer demand could all affect Marshalls’ recovery prospects.

In my opinion, the current price is too high given these challenges. However, further share price drops could put the stock in a zone where it’s worth considering for the long term, aided by a leaner cost base and lower interest rate environment.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

