Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » Here’s what the US tariff ruling could mean for FTSE stocks

Here’s what the US tariff ruling could mean for FTSE stocks

Jon Smith explains why he doesn’t believe the FTSE pop from news from across the pond will last, but flags up the area he’s looking at.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
US Trade Barrier Tarrif as American Economic Protectionism

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

News broke late on Wednesday (27 May) that a US federal court had ruled President Trump’s use of emergency powers to enact his sweeping range of tariffs in April weren’t legal. The court blocked the imposition of some of the levies and invalidated the orders. The news caused both the S&P 500 and the FTSE 100 to pop higher when the market opened on Thursday, but I think this could be short-lived. Here’s why.

Optimism misplaced

The court’s ruling is likely just a short-term block for the President. His administration has already lodged an appeal, and if this case goes to higher courts in the land, it’s likely they will get a favourable ruling. Further, this decision does not impact some tariffs, such as those relating to steel, aluminium, and other product-specific levies.

Therefore, I think some of the optimism in the stock market right now is a little misplaced. The main reason that would make me think the policy regarding tariffs has fundamentally shifted is if it comes from official government sources. Even then, we have seen the swift change of policy decisions over the past month, meaning that it’s hard to take things at face value.

Particularly in the case of FTSE stocks, I’m avoiding buying anything just on the basis of a rally for a few days. I think that from here, the optimism likely fades over the next week, especially if news regarding a successful appeal comes through. In terms of specific stocks, I’d suggest looking at companies that can perform well irrespective of any tariff news, as these shares could outperform for the rest of the year.

Ideas that avoid tariff concerns

For example, consider Sage Group (LSE:SGE). The accounting and payroll software firm has enjoyed a 15% share price rally over the past year.

One of the company’s appealing elements is that its revenue is mostly recurring, digital, and not tied to physical trade or manufacturing inputs. This is good for those concerned about tariffs and other investors who believe that subscription revenue provides more stable cash flow. High retention rates also provide visibility.

The US contributes around 15%-20% of total revenue, but I see this as good revenue diversification away from the UK.

Looking forward, the rapid growth of AI has helped the company grow further. It has been successfully transitioning from legacy desktop software to a cloud-first model. Even though client adoption is progressing well, there’s still a huge amount of potential in expanding this offering further.

As a risk, the business mainly serves small and medium-sized enterprises. So it’s sensitive to any downturn in the UK economy, which might cause these firms to cut back on spending.

Overall, even though optimism about the US court ruling might fade, I think investors could consider allocating money to growth stocks that are unlikely to be impacted either way.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Sage Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How much income could a £20k ISA generate in a year?

| Alan Oscroft

An ISA is my number one choice for building up a growing long-term income pot. And the early rewards can…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Down 30%, this FTSE 250 tech stock could surge 70%… if 1 analyst is right

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Zaven Boyrazian picks out a FTSE 250 growth stock that’s a fair bit cheaper now than a few months ago,…

Read more »

Group of friends meet up in a pub
Investing Articles

This falling FTSE 100 stock could return 120% over the next 12 months… if 1 analyst is right

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Over the next 12 months, this FTSE 100 stock could more than double, according to Peel Hunt. Is this a…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Is it too late to start investing at 40? Or maybe even 50?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains the impact time can have on investment returns -- and why he thinks it's never too late…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

After 48 years, I think Warren Buffett’s 4 ‘rules’ are still relevant

| James Beard

Nearly 50 years ago, Warren Buffett listed four criteria that he used when assessing stocks. Our writer explains how he…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Are these the best UK stocks to consider buying right now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Some of the best UK stocks to buy today could be hidden among the worst-performing shares. Zaven Boyrazian explores one…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

New to investing? Here’s how £500 can set investors on the path to riches in 2025

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Zaven Boyrazian digs into the details of how beginners can aim to achieve double-digit investment returns with just a few…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

2025 could be a great year to start buying shares. Here’s how to do it for under £500

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks it’s possible to start buying shares on a limited budget. So what are the steps a stock…

Read more »