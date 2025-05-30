Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here are all the stocks and shares I bought in my ISA in May

Here are all the stocks and shares I bought in my ISA in May

Which FTSE 100 company did Stephen Wright add to his Stocks and Shares ISA this month? And what did he sell to make way?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Rear view image depicting two men hiking together with the stunning backdrop of Seven Sisters cliffs in the south of England.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I was anticipating a relatively quiet month in my Stocks and Shares ISA in May. But as is so often the case, things were busier than I expected them to be. 

In the end, I bought three stocks – including a new one. And I also ended up selling one stock entirely, which I didn’t expect to do at the start of the month.

3i opportunity

The big new addition to my portfolio is 3i (LSE:III). The share price fell very briefly when the private equity firm reported its results for the 2024-25 year, but I managed to grab the opportunity.

The company’s latest report values its portfolio at £23.32bn, but I bought the stock at a market value of about £39bn. It therefore looks like I’ve overpaid, but there’s a catch. 

3i achieved a return on equity (ROE) of around 19% in 2024, which is very impressive. Even buying the stock at a 67% premium, the implied return’s still around 11%. 

If the firm maintains that ROE, I think there’s still plenty more to come from the stock. And with its long-term advantage – the ability to invest counter-cyclically – I think there’s a decent chance of this.

Of course, there are no guarantees. 3i’s ability to maintain its impressive returns comes down to its ability to find new investment opportunities and the continued growth of its existing subsidiaries.

I think there are reasons for optimism on both fronts. That’s why I took advantage of a brief 5% drop in the company’s share price to buy it for my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Other bets

I also made two smaller investments. Both involved buying more shares in companies I already had an ownership stake in, but that’s pretty much where the similarities end. 

Chord Energy is a US oil producer. The stock’s been falling as a result of oil prices coming down and that’s a risk neither the company nor its shareholders can do much about. 

The firm however, has a strong balance sheet and a policy of using up to 75% of its free cash flow for dividends and share buybacks. Over the next 10 years, I’m expecting a good return from this.

The other stock I’ve been buying is Celebrus Technologies. Shares in the customer data software company have been volatile recently, but I’ve been looking to buy while they’ve been down.

Uncertainty around global trade can cause customers to become more cautious with their spending. This explains why the stock’s been up and down recently and it remains an ongoing risk.

At today’s prices though, I don’t think the growth assumptions are too optimistic and with patents protecting its key technology, I think the long-term outlook’s positive. That’s why I’ve been buying.

What I sold

To finance my investments, I ended up selling my shares in US railroad Norfolk Southern. I still have a positive view of the business, but I thought the 3i opportunity looked unusually attractive.

I’m certainly not ruling out coming back to Norfolk Southern in future. But I’m happy with the changes to my portfolio that I made in May and I’m looking forward to see what comes along in June.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in 3i Group Plc Celebrus Technologies Plc, and Chord Energy. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

These 5 beaten-down UK shares are still stinking out my SIPP – time to get rid?

| Harvey Jones

There's a nasty aroma coming from Harvey Jones's Self-Invested Personal Pension. These five UK shares are to blame. Should he…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Value Shares

These 2 FTSE 100 stocks look cheap! Why are they lagging behind the market?

| Mark Hartley

The FTSE 100 might be reaching for the stars but that's doesn't mean all the growth opportunities are gone. Mark…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Lloyds shares a year ago is now worth…

| Alan Oscroft

The past 12 months have been good for Lloyds Bank shares, finally rewarding long-suffering shareholders with some capital gains.

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Is the Nvidia share price about to hit a new 52-week high?

| Ben McPoland

Nvidia just released very impressive numbers yet again, and the share price is responding positively. But is the stock worth…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in BAE Systems’ shares six months ago is now worth…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones examines how BAE Systems' shares have performed over the last six months, and what comes next for the…

Read more »

Close up of manual worker's equipment at construction site without people.
Investing Articles

A success story: this small-cap UK stock is up 126%… but can it go further?

| Dr. James Fox

There haven’t been that many small-cap UK stock success stories over the past few years, but this one is doing…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

Here’s how Tesco shares stack up against my 5-point passive income checks

| Alan Oscroft

Tesco shares have provided generations with some solid income over the years. But nothing should ever be assumed in this…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Investing Articles

2 ‘tariff-resistant’ UK shares to consider buying

| Stephen Wright

As the Court of International Trade creates the latest round of tariff uncertainty in the US, Stephen Wright is looking…

Read more »