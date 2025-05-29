Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how Tesco shares stack up against my 5-point passive income checks

Here’s how Tesco shares stack up against my 5-point passive income checks

Tesco shares have provided generations with some solid income over the years. But nothing should ever be assumed in this business.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A good few investors have Tesco (LSE: TSCO) shares in their long-term income portfolios, and for good reason. It’s the clear sector leader with 28% of the UK groceries business, according to the latest Kantar update.

But as a first step when looking for passive income shares, I like to compare against five key criteria. So how does Tesco rate?

Check 1: dividend

With April’s 2024-25 full-year results Tesco announced a 13.7p dividend. That’s a 3.6% yield, which isn’t huge but is in line with the long-term FTSE 100 average. And it was 13% more than the previous year’s.

In the year, Tesco paid £864m in dividends. But since October 2021 the company has also returned £2.8bn in share buybacks. That bodes well for the future of per-share dividend payments.

While there are much bigger dividends out there, I give Tesco a tick on check #1.

Check 2: cover

I’ve seen plenty of companies over the years paying dividends that weren’t covered by earnings. But that’s not sustainable forever and they can come to a sticky end.

In this case though, there’s no such problem. For the year just ended, Tesco recorded adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of 27.4p, which covered the dividend 2.26 times.

The company described its dividend policy as “broadly targeting a 50% payout of adjusted earnings per share.” That’s an easy pass on #2.

Check 3: history

Tesco hit a tough patch around 2012/13. Rapid expansion had left it financially overstretched and earnings took a bit hit. The dividend initially held steady but was suspended in 2015/16.

And although progressive dividends have resumed, they’re still not back as high as the 14.76p peak hit just before the slump.

There’s a positive take from this. Tesco faced its problems and fixed them. And I don’t see the current management repeating the same mistakes. But the dividend cancellation and restart means I have to fail it on check #3.

Check 4: forecasts

Forecasts can be risky to rely on. They often just seem to assume more of the same, whatever that is. And they can be the last to foresee negative changes coming.

Saying that, they predict EPS will rise around 35% over the next three years, with the dividend lifting 21% over the same period. Even with the necessary caution so tesco passes check #4.

Check 5: debt

Finally, debt can be a big dividend killer should a company hit hard times. When cash is short and debt repayments get tough, the dividend can be the first to go.

As of February 2025 Tesco had net debt of £9.45bn. And I’d really like to see it falling rather than rising as forecasts suggest. Still, this is a company with sales of £63.6bn last year and a market cap of £25.2bn. The debt seems easily manageable, which means a #5 tick.

Verdict

I see share price risk as we hit a period of intense price competition, especially after such a strong five-year run. And these checks don’t look at valuation measures, which is essential before I’d buy any stock. But Tesco gets a four out of five thumbs-up on this checklist, making it a clear one for passive income consideration, I feel.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Is the Nvidia share price about to hit a new 52-week high?

| Ben McPoland

Nvidia just released very impressive numbers yet again, and the share price is responding positively. But is the stock worth…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in BAE Systems’ shares six months ago is now worth…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones examines how BAE Systems' shares have performed over the last six months, and what comes next for the…

Read more »

Close up of manual worker's equipment at construction site without people.
Investing Articles

A success story: this small-cap UK stock is up 126%… but can it go further?

| Dr. James Fox

There haven’t been that many small-cap UK stock success stories over the past few years, but this one is doing…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Investing Articles

2 ‘tariff-resistant’ UK shares to consider buying

| Stephen Wright

As the Court of International Trade creates the latest round of tariff uncertainty in the US, Stephen Wright is looking…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

Could buying £5k of Tesla stock help someone earn a second income?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer discusses ways an investor could target a three-figure annual second income with a spare £5k by buying shares.…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Is this former darling FTSE 250 trust set for a massive comeback?

| Ben McPoland

This FTSE 250 investment trust spanked the market for years, but has fallen on tougher times in recent times. Should…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

This former penny stock’s on fire – time for me to double down?

| Harvey Jones

It's not often that Harvey Jones takes a punt on a penny stock. Maybe he should do it more often,…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Is it time for investors to consider easyJet after a dip in its share price on mixed H1 2025 results?

| Simon Watkins

EasyJet’s share price has dipped 5% following its recent results, so could this be a good time to consider the…

Read more »