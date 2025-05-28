Down 47%, this cheap stock could be 179% undervalued and offers a 5% dividend yield

I don’t often go searching among AIM-listed penny stocks, but this one’s caught my eye. Could this cheap stock outperform?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The Pebble Group (LSE:PEBB), a leading provider of digital commerce and promotional products, has seen its share price fall sharply over the past few years. In fact, it’s down 47% over 12 months.

However, beneath the surface, the company’s valuation metrics have become increasingly attractive, raising the question: could Pebble be a cheap stock that investors have simply missed?

Strong valuation metrics

Pebble’s forward valuation stands out in the small-cap universe. After a period of decline, the stock now trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 11.5 for 2025, falling to 10 in 2026 and 8.8 in 2027. These are based on analysts’ forecasts. This is a substantial discount to both its historical averages and the wider market.

Meanwhile, Pebble’s rewarding shareholders with growing dividends. The forecast dividend yield is set to rise from 5% in 2025 to 5.4% in 2026 and 5.5% in 2027. Importantly, these dividends are well covered by earnings, with the payout ratio expected to remain below 60% throughout the forecast period. This coverage gives management flexibility to maintain or even increase dividends, even if profits fluctuate.

Net cash and adjusted valuation

One of Pebble’s most attractive features is its net cash position. The company has consistently reported net cash with £16m in 2024 rising to £18.3m by 2027, according to forecasts. This strong balance sheet reduces financial risk and enhances the company’s ability to invest or return capital to shareholders.

Adjusting for net cash, Pebble’s forward P/E ratio becomes even more attractive. Subtracting net cash from the market cap, the net cash adjusted P/E is around eight times.

Risks

No investment is without risks. Pebble operates in the promotional products sector, which can be cyclical and sensitive to changes in corporate marketing budgets. A slowdown in client spending could impact revenues and margins. While the company is investing in digital platforms, the sector’s competitive, and there’s no guarantee Pebble will maintain its edge.

On that front, I’d also highlight that expected earnings for 2024 are 25% lower than in 2024. This has been more than accounted for with the falling share price, but it highlights the company’s vulnerability to changing environments. Trump’s tariffs may also be factored into these assumptions. North America makes up around half of the global promotional products market. Uncertainty could impact US and global sales.

Investors should also consider liquidity risks, as AIM-listed shares can be more volatile and less liquid than main market peers.

One to consider?

The Pebble Group offers a rare combination of a low valuation, strong balance sheet, and growing dividends. While sector and market risks remain, the company’s forward P/E, net cash position, and dividend coverage make it an interesting option for value-focused investors willing to take a long-term view to consider.

As always, careful due diligence is essential, but Pebble’s metrics suggest it could be a hidden gem on AIM. The average share price target suggests the stock could be undervalued by 179%. It’s one I’m going to keep a close eye on.