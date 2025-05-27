Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » US Stock » Is NIO stock an unmissable bargain below $4?

Is NIO stock an unmissable bargain below $4?

Jon Smith addresses some of the recent chatter about NIO stock and explains why he’s not convinced now’s the best time to consider buying.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom

Image source: Sam Robson, The Motley Fool UK

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) stock’s down 22% over the past year. It currently trades at $3.82, which isn’t quite its 52-week lows, but is a long way from the highs above $7 from last October. With the electric vehicle (EV) sector in a critical period right now, some are looking at NIO being undervalued based on where the company could go. Here’s my take.

Valuation checks

Part of the story comes from valuation metrics. For example, the price-to-sales ratio for NIO is 0.88x. This is low, with the industry average estimated to be 1.33x.

I can’t use the price-to-earnings ratio because NIO’s loss-making. This in itself isn’t a great sign, because buying a stock that’s consistently losing money is a bit of a red flag anyway.

Next, I reviewed the enterprise value, which is an alternative metric to the market-cap to see what a company’s worth. If there’s a large discrepancy then this can indicate the share price is either undervalued or overvalued. Yet for NIO, the enterprise value’s almost exactly the same as the current market-cap.

So reviewing different valuation tools, I can’t say either way if the stock’s a bargain at current levels.

Fundamental views

A stock can be viewed as a bargain if an investor thinks the share price doesn’t reflect the optimism of what the future could hold. For example, NIO’s planning to launch the Onvo L90, a long-range mass-market EV under the sub-brand, later this year, with previews looking positive.

Additionally, an affordable EV under another sub-brand, Firefly, is planned to be released in 16 markets this year. This is focused more on urban customers. The potential for these vehicles to boost revenue and profitability could help to lift the stock price going forward.

The business is also continuing to push into new markets beyond China. Europe’s one growth area, as well as the potential in the UAE. Simply put, the more presence it has around the world, the larger the target market to buy the EV’s.

The bottom line

Even though the outlook appears positive, there are risks that could make investors stay away, despite the cheap price. The EV market’s highly competitive, with established players including Tesla and others. NIO’s ability to differentiate and maintain a competitive edge are crucial for sustained growth.

Europe in particular is seeing a slowdown in demand for EV’s. This impacts the whole sector, not just NIO. But it doesn’t bode well for the expansion push in a geography that has unstable demand.

Therefore, even though I think NIO shares are undervalued below $4, I don’t think it’s an unmissable bargain. I’d rather own a slightly overvalued share in a sector that’s growing rapidly than a potentially undervalued stock in a sector with a cloudy outlook.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on US Stock

Tesla car at super charger station
Investing Articles

More bad news! Is it now game over for Tesla stock?

| Ben McPoland

Tesla stock is still trading at a mighty premium, despite more recent negative developments. Yet there are some bright spots…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Down 29% in a year, meet the S&P 500 stock I’m considering buying June

| Stephen Wright

UK investors might not be familiar with Danaher. But the S&P 500 stock is top of Stephen Wright’s buying list…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Apple stock 3 months ago is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

This writer is wondering if he should add Apple to his Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio while it's currently under…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

3 growth stocks that have rocketed more than 100% in 2025! 

| Ben McPoland

Our writer takes a look at three red-hot growth stocks that have more than doubled this year to see if…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Investing in 2025: is Warren Buffett’s advice still relevant today?

| Mark Hartley

Warren Buffett’s long-term, value-focused investment strategy's stood the test of time. But in today’s fast-moving markets, does it still hold…

Read more »

Wall Street sign in New York City
Investing Articles

Billionaire Bill Ackman just added this ‘800-pound gorilla’ to his FTSE 100-listed fund

| Ben McPoland

FTSE 100 investment trust Pershing Square has just opportunistically added this S&P 500 stock to its portfolio, and our writer…

Read more »

A row of satellite radars at night
Investing Articles

Palantir stock is surging! And in 12 months, it could be worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

After skyrocketing almost 500% in the past year, owners of Palantir stock have seen their wealth surge. But could this…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months, £5,000 invested in Meta stock could be worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

The Meta stock price has more than doubled in the last five years as AI tailwinds propel the firm’s advertising…

Read more »