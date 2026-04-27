Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Is the S&P 500’s growth sustainable? Here’s what UK investors should watch

Is the S&P 500’s growth sustainable? Here’s what UK investors should watch

As major S&P 500 tech giants prepare to report earnings this week, Mark Hartley takes a look at the risks a concentrated US market faces.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Wall Street sign in New York City

Image source: Getty Images

The S&P 500 hit a new record high of 7,168 points last Friday (24 April). That’s a 13% increase in just April alone, after the index dipped to 6,343 points on 30 March.

The rapid growth has raised concerns over sustainability amid the backdrop of the Iran war. A small group of major tech stocks are driving the growth, many of which are publishing results this week.

Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Meta are all scheduled to report earnings on Wednesday with Apple reporting the following day.

So the question is: will their performances validate the growth, or could it all be a house of cards?

Heavy concentration

With a combined value of around $16trn, these five tech giants make up approximately one-quarter of the entire S&P 500’s market capitalisation.

So it’s fair to say we could be in for a volatile week. Even if just one of the companies falls short of expectations, it could have a significant impact on the market.

FactSet says the S&P 500 is on track for about 15.1% year-on-year earnings growth for Q1 2026, while the Information Technology sector is expected to be the main driver of that expansion.

Naturally, upbeat guidance would keep the growth picture intact and could push estimates higher.

But what could go wrong?

Identifying weakness

Out of the five, Amazon looks the most vulnerable to missing expectations. The main reason is that recent commentary flags stagnant revenue trends, rising spending, and the possibility that operating income could even contract.

That makes it feel a bit more fragile than the others.

That said, the company’s recent results hardly look disappointing.

Let’s take a quick look at some numbers:

  • Fourth quarter net sales: up 14% to $213.4bn.
  • Annual 2025 revenue: $716.9bn (up from $638bn in 2024).
  • Full-year operating income: $80bn in 2025 (versus $68.6bn in 2024).

These numbers suggest that profitability is still improving alongside scale. That back’s the narrative that Amazon remains an appealing US tech stock to consider in the long run.

So what’s the concern?

Execution risk

What matters is that Amazon has been spending heavily on logistics, cloud infrastructure, and AI-related capex.

So now investors are watching whether those investments keep converting into meaningful cash flow.

Risk-wise, if AWS growth slows, retail margins weaken, or AI capex fails to translate into better returns, the market could punish the stock quickly.

So the biggest risks are execution and valuation.

The bottom line

The market’s reaction this week will probably depend as much on guidance as on the headline numbers. At these high valuations, investors are paying for sustained growth, not just a one-quarter pop.

So, even if they report well but guide conservatively, the S&P 500 could still struggle to extend gains.

What does this mean for UK investors?

Even for those without significant US exposure, the knock-on effect could cause volatility within the UK market.

Having a highly diversified portfolio supported by defensive shares can help reduce risk. A few popular options on the FTSE 100 include GSK, AstraZeneca, and National Grid.

But it’s a constantly evolving market, so keeping abreast of developments is key to good portfolio management.

Mark Hartley has positions in AstraZeneca Plc, GSK, and National Grid Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, AstraZeneca Plc, GSK, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and National Grid Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

£15,240 saved in a Cash ISA in 2016 is now worth…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how much money the average Cash ISA would have returned over the last decade, and how stocks…

Read more »

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

2 stupidly cheap shares to consider buying now to try and make a million

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out two cheap shares from the FTSE 100 that remain astonishingly good value despite their recent strong…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much £18,750 invested 9 years ago in a Stocks and Shares ISA is worth today…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says today could prove a brilliant opportunity to buy cut-price companies inside a Stocks and Shares ISA. He…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

I put £1,125 into this ‘boring’ FTSE 100 stock for £99 in passive income

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland invested in this FTSE 100 stock before it went ex-dividend last week. But it's gone nowhere for years.…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

Got an ISA? Here are 2 stocks to consider buying as the global fitness trend takes off

| Ben McPoland

Looking for growth stocks to buy today? Our writer highlights two that he's recently added to his Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

£3,000 invested in Amazon stock 1 month ago is now worth…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Amazon stock has surged over the last month. It appears that investors are waking up to the significant long-term growth…

Read more »

Business manager working at a pub doing the accountancy and some paperwork using a laptop computer
Growth Shares

£2k invested in Greggs shares at the start of the year is currently worth…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how an investment in Greggs' shares from the start of 2026 is performing, alongside sharing his view…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

2,656 shares in this famous FTSE 250 stock could unlock £300 in passive income

| Ben McPoland

Despite jumping 16% in recent weeks, this FTSE 250 stock still looks cheap and is offering a market-beating 5.7% dividend…

Read more »