Building a second income through FTSE 100 dividend shares could be a way to retire early. And compounding plus reinvestment play a big role.

How a second income from high-yield UK dividend stocks could help an investor retire early

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

In today’s high-inflation environment, a comfortable retirement seems an impossible dream. But for dedicated investors, building a second income from high-yield UK dividend stocks can certainly help.

It’s not the most exciting approach but, over time, it can be incredibly powerful. And it all comes down to three key ingredients: dividend income, reinvestment and compounding.

Why dividends matter

Dividend stocks pay shareholders a portion of the company’s profits just for holding their shares. These payouts can provide a steady second income and, more importantly, be reinvested to buy more shares. Over time, this snowballs into something much bigger, thanks to the miracle of compounding returns.

Even the smallest amounts reinvested consistently can grow significantly. For example, investing £300 a month in a portfolio yielding 7% annually — and reinvesting the income — could build a pot worth over £150,000 in 15 years.

FTSE 100 high-yielders to consider

The UK market’s home to several FTSE 100 dividend shares offering above-average yields — some well over 6%. While no dividend is guaranteed, these companies have a history of rewarding shareholders and could form the backbone of a second income strategy.

Here are some popular UK dividend stocks that often appear in income-focused portfolios:

Financial services companies such as Legal & General, Aviva and Phoenix are common picks due to their consistently high dividend yields — often above 8%. They aim to maintain a history of uninterrupted payments and benefit from long-term trends in retirement planning and asset management.

Tobacco companies including Imperial Brands and British American Tobacco are also popular. While controversial from a health perspective, they generate strong cash flows and often have yields near 9%. Their defensive nature can be appealing during market volatility.

One overlooked dividend stock that’s worth considering is the asset manager M&G (LSE: MNG). Since demerging from Prudential in 2019, it’s become a favourite among income seekers. Its high dividend yield — often above 9% — is supported by solid capital reserves and a stable business model.

However, it’s currently undergoing a transformation, which poses some risks. Not only could costs overrun, but it also has a reputation to uphold in a highly regulated industry. Any missteps like poor fund performance, mis-selling allegations, or service failures could lead to client outflows and hurt future profitability.

Also, due to the demerging and relisting as an individual entity, it doesn’t appear to have a good dividend track record. Yet despite appearances, it’s been around in some form or another since the 1930s — so it’s well-established!

With a large customer base in the UK, it holds £300bn in assets under management, helping ensure reliable fee income. More importantly, it has a strong Solvency II capital ratio, which gives it ample buffer to weather economic shocks while continuing to return capital to shareholders.

The long game

A second income built from high-yield UK dividend shares isn’t an overnight success story. The key to turning dividend income into early retirement isn’t just collecting payouts — it’s reinvesting them consistently. This transforms a stream of passive income into a self-funding investment machine.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Over the years, as the dividend payouts grow, they could eventually provide a comfortable retirement income.

It’s also worth making use of tax-efficient UK accounts like a Stocks and Shares ISA. Providing an annual tax-free allowance, these accounts help that second income stretch even further.