Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » After 48 years, I think Warren Buffett’s 4 ‘rules’ are still relevant

After 48 years, I think Warren Buffett’s 4 ‘rules’ are still relevant

Nearly 50 years ago, Warren Buffett listed four criteria that he used when assessing stocks. Our writer explains how he applied them recently.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In his 1977 letter to Berkshire Hathaway‘s shareholders, Warren Buffett explained how he evaluated businesses. This month, I used the four ‘rules’ to help me decide whether to buy Babcock International Group (LSE:BAB) shares.

Let’s look at each in turn.

Rule 1 – “One that we can understand

To be honest, the idea that we should only invest in what we understand is the one I struggle with the most.

Although I know that Babcock is an international defence company that designs and builds warships, and supports the UK nuclear submarine fleet, I have no personal knowledge of the sector. I’ve never worked in the industry and I haven’t a clue how any of these things are made.

But does that matter? Despite my sector-specific ignorance, I know that a company makes money by selling something for more than it costs to make. I’m also aware it should keep a tight rein on its working capital and carefully manage borrowings.

Using these measures, Babcock’s in good financial shape.

Both revenue and earnings are growing. And its balance sheet remains healthy. One analyst is estimating that the group’s net debt, at 31 March, is equal to 0.3 times EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation). Four years earlier, it was 2.4 times.

But despite my enthusiasm, I have to acknowledge that it’s racked-up nearly £200m of cost overruns on a contract with the Royal Navy, which is a bit of a stain on its record.

Rule 2 – “Favourable long-term prospects

As worrying as this might be, it’s a fact that governments around the world are spending more on defence.

From April 2027, the UK government’s pledged to spend 2.5% of Gross Domestic Product on its army, navy and airforce. Babcock’s the second biggest supplier to the Ministry of Defence so it should benefit from this.

The European Union’s also planning a huge increase in its expenditure.

At $2.46trn, last year’s global defence spending was the highest on record. This is justified on the grounds that the primary duty of a government is to protect its people. Of course, nobody ever admits to being the aggressor.

But I know some won’t invest for ethical reasons. Reducing the pool of potential investors could limit share price growth.

Rule 3 – “Operated by honest and competent people

Although I don’t know any of the group’s directors personally, they appear to have a good reputation and plenty of relevant experience.

CEO David Lockwood has been widely credited with turning round the company that — prior to his appointment — was known for some ill-fated acquisitions, dubious accounting practices and its poor reputation.

Since his arrival in September 2020, the group’s share price has risen 275%.

Rule 4 – “Available at a very attractive price

Based on consensus forecasts for the current financial year, compared to its FTSE 100 peers, Babcock’s shares appear to offer excellent value with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.7, comfortably below that of its nearest rival, BAE Systems (24.5). It’s similar looking further ahead.

CompanyP/E ratio (current year)P/E ratio (in two years)
Babcock International Group18.715.7
BAE Systems24.519.9
Rolls-Royce Holdings34.025.9
Source: consensus forecast of analysts and share prices at close of business on 22 May

You’ve probably worked out by now that I did buy some shares in Babcock. That’s because, I think the group ticks all four of Warren Buffett’s boxes to one degree or another.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in Babcock International Group Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Yet another all-time high for the Rolls-Royce share price! Does it make sense for me to invest now?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer understands why the Rolls-Royce share price has soared -- and recognises the potential to go higher still. So…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

5 British stocks Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these stocks in recent weeks.

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Is it too late to start investing at 40? Or maybe even 50?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains the impact time can have on investment returns -- and why he thinks it's never too late…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Will Nvidia stock hit $100 or $200 first?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons there's a credible case for Nvidia stock to fall to $100, or soar to $200. So is…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Should I put Greggs shares in my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| James Beard

Our writer considers whether there’s room in his Stocks and Shares ISA for the baker best known for its pies…

Read more »

Mother At Home Getting Son Wearing Uniform Ready For First Day Of School
Investing Articles

I’ve just earned £1,104 of passive income in 2 weeks, thanks to blue-chip UK dividend shares

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is building up his retirement savings one FTSE 100 dividend at a time. He's reinvesting every penny of…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock to consider buying right now

| Stephen Wright

Informa shares look expensive at a P/E ratio of 36. But Stephen Wright thinks it might be one of the…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

£10,000 in Lloyds shares could earn this much in cash

| Alan Oscroft

Lloyds Bank shares have had a good run with the price rising, but lowering the dividend yield. Yet they could…

Read more »