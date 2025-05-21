Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How many Greggs shares would I need for £1,000 a month of passive income?

How many Greggs shares would I need for £1,000 a month of passive income?

A recent fall in share price has pushed the dividend yield of Greggs shares up. Is it time to buy in for their passive income potential?

Posted by
John Fieldsend
Longtime UK and US investor with a focus on sustainable, long-term stocks of all shapes and sizes.
Published
| More on:
Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s hard to walk down a British high street these days without seeing a Greggs (LSE: GRG) or four. The number of bright yellow and blue signs of the nation’s largest bakery chain seems to be on a neverending upward trend. Their rise fuelled by the country’s penchant for cheap sausage rolls, cheap cups of coffee, and the like. Greggs shares are also listed on the London Stock Exchange. This means I could invest in the company myself and have a stake in any future success. 

I’ve passed over the shares before, mostly because of a pricey valuation, but things might be a little different this time. The shares have taken quite a hefty tumble of late, down 33% since September. This is not a market fall either, as the FTSE 100 is up over the same timeframe. A lucrative buying opportunity perhaps?

Passive income potential

Well, the first thing that stands out to me is the dividend. At previous highs, the yield was nothing to write home about. After the recent drop, Greggs shares pay 3.49%. Remember, the lower the share price, the higher the dividend as a percentage of my stake.

If an investor had a target of £1,000 passive income per year, they would need roughly 1,449 shares for a total cost of £30,791.

That’s around what I might expect from a typical FTSE 100 company – the index’s current average yield is 3.5%. However, it is unusually high for a company with solid growth prospects. Greggs opened 200+ new locations last year and is on course for 150 this year. This might be one of the better all round stocks for growth and dividends combined. Dividends are set to go up in the years ahead, too, which could increase passive income.  

Let’s back up for a second. That near-40% drop isn’t something to gloss over. Stocks fall for a reason, and often very good reasons that should give investors pause for thought. Is that the case here?

Well, the fall began when the new government’s Budget was announced. The increase to NI contributions will hit a big employer like Greggs hard. With 32,000 employees, it has a larger workforce than the BBC or Royal Navy! Many of these employees will be on minimum wage too, meaning another increase in costs as a result of the Budget. 

A buy?

The Budget was followed by a rough trading statement in January, which showed weak sales in Q4 2024 thanks to “more subdued high street footfall”. The shares dropped 26% in a couple of days. There has been a bit of a bounceback recently after a strong trading update showed like-for-like sales are getting back on track.

Is this enough for me to buy? No. The drop looks fully justified to me. I can hardly call the new share price a bargain. And, I think that with slowing revenues the dividend may come under threat in the future too. I wouldn’t call it a bad buy, by any means, but there are other opportunities out there that interest me more.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.&amp;lt;/em></em></p>

More on Investing Articles

Mother and Daughter Blowing Bubbles
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how that could be turned into a £34,759 annual second income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how someone with £20k to invest and a long-term approach could target a substantial annual second income…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 shares could soar in the coming year

| Christopher Ruane

Amid a turbulent year for the FTSE 100 index, our writer explains why he thinks some of its shares could…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 passive income stocks have raised their dividends for more than 25 years

| Alan Oscroft

Passive income investors can be served by high dividend yields, but multi-year rises in the annual cash payout might even…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

3 reasons this May could be a great month to start an ISA, even without a spare £20,000

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been taking advantage of recent market volatility to buy shares. Here's why he thinks now might be…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

On the hunt for cheap shares to buy for under a pound, here are 2 I found – again!

| Christopher Ruane

Looking for cheap shares to buy, our writer revisits the investment case for two he bought at higher prices. Should…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Can Nvidia stock hit $200 in 2025?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Nvidia stock's traded sideways since last June. Could it be about to enjoy another big move upwards? Edward Sheldon provides…

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

Déjà vu! The JD Sports share price is sinking again

| James Beard

After a disappointing 12 months, our writer thought the JD Sports Fashion share price had finally turned the corner. But…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in the FTSE 100 at the start of the century could now be worth…

| Alan Oscroft

Even those who put their money into FTSE 100 stocks during the internet bubble in late 1999 could have built…

Read more »