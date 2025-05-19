Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » US Stock » The Tesla share price could get a big boost from this event next month

The Tesla share price could get a big boost from this event next month

Jon Smith points to June as a month for investors to keep an eye on when it comes to potential swings in the Tesla share price.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) share price is known to be volatile. It’s surged 11% over the past week. Over the past year, the stock’s doubled. Investors are keenly watching out for an important event next month, which promises to help set the stage for another large move in the stock price.

Back to the future

I’m referring to the highly anticipated robotaxi service launch, which will take place in Austin, Texas, at the beginning of June. This pilot programme marks a significant step toward the company’s vision of a fully autonomous ride-hailing network. The service will commence with a limited fleet of a dozen or so modified Model Y vehicles. But if things go well, it’ll likely speed up the process of rolling out the service to other areas of the US.

This launch represents a pivotal moment for Tesla as it’s the first proper venture into autonomous ride-hailing services. The Austin pilot will serve as a critical testbed for its technology and operational model. Of course, those at Tesla will be watching closely, as will investors, as it could really impact the trajectory for the stock going forward.

Stock impacts

A rally could result from positive results following no major problems in the pilot. This could show that the project can be rolled out faster, increasing the revenue opportunities for the business.

It also would set the scene for the Cybercab next year. The company plans to introduce it as a purpose-built autonomous vehicle. Part of getting this going will depend on how well the robotaxi launch goes this year.

On the other hand, the share price could fall if major issues are revealed. Not only could the stock suffer from reputational damage (any problems would certainly get a lot of publicity), but it could result in having to go back to the drawing board, resulting in higher costs.

Potential concerns

I don’t believe Elon Musk and the management team would be going ahead with the pilot unless they were confident in it being a success. From that perspective, I think the stock could get a boost from the launch. This short-term pop is great, but it’s important to remember that this is just one part of the overall business.

The company is still struggling with poor sales figures both domestically as well as in regions like Europe. A glitzy product launch alone won’t solve this problem overnight. However, if coming months build on the potential pilot success, it could help to turn the tide and become a meaningful contributor to group sales.

On that basis, I’m seriously thinking about adding the stock to my portfolio ahead of June in order to benefit from the potential success of the event.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on US Stock

Thin line graph
Investing Articles

Up 40% in weeks, am I too late to buy Nvidia stock?

| Christopher Ruane

This writer's decision last month not to buy Nvidia stock has cost him a 40% paper gain to date. Does…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

At 179x earnings, should investors be wary of Tesla stock?

| Dr. James Fox

Tesla stock trades at a phenomenally high valuation, but this contrasts with a rocky few months for the technology company…

Read more »

Wall Street sign in New York City
Investing Articles

Want to profit from the next stock market crash? 2 things to do now!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is not spending a moment trying to predict the timing of the next stock market crash. Instead, he's…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Is Tesla stock a brilliant bargain lots of people don’t see?

| Christopher Ruane

Someone buying Tesla stock last month could already have seen it rise over 50%. What's going on -- and should…

Read more »

Environmental technology concept
Investing Articles

Up 49%! But have I backed the wrong horse in my Stocks and Shares ISA? 

| Ben McPoland

I bought this speculative growth stock for my ISA portfolio and it's doing very well. So why does this return…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesla stock 1 week ago is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

Tesla stock has been continuing its habit of a lifetime, which is to display incredible volatility in very short spaces…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

As Warren Buffett steps back, here’s the investor I’m turning my attention to

| Stephen Wright

When Warren Buffett steps back from Berkshire Hathaway, who should value investors look to follow? Stephen Wright has one name…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Is AI an existential threat to the Magnificent 7 stocks?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie assesses whether the emergence of generative AI technologies may eventually upend the dominance of the Magnificent 7 stocks.

Read more »