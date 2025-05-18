Member Login
3 cheap near-penny stocks to consider buying right now

Looking for penny stocks, I keep finding shares that just sit outside the usual strict definition. But I think these deserve a closer look.

Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button

Image source: Getty Images

Whenever I review my take on penny stocks, I keep coming back to Michelmersh Brick Holdings (LSE: MBH). It doesn’t quite make the cut now its share price has edged fractionally above the 100p cut-off. But its market cap of £98m is still below the £100m threshold. And that slots it firmly into my near-penny stock category.

Why might investors steer clear of this one? Well, interest rates are still high. And global trade friction could push inflation and keep rates up for longer. And that all puts pressure on building demand.

But against that, forecasts that put the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio down around 10 by 2027 make it look undervalued to me. Net cash rather than net debt strengthens that feeling. And a forecast 4.4% dividend yield puts a cherry on top.

Even with the sector risk, it has to be a consideration for long-term value investors.

Investment Trust

CT UK High Income (LSE: CHI) investment trust is another favourite that’s just above the usual penny share limits. But it’s not too far out with a £119m market-cap. And a share price rise of around 35% in the past five years has pushed it to only a few pennies over a pound.

What does it have that I like? It has Shell, AstraZeneca, NatWest, Legal & General, Imperial Brands… that’s what. They’re all in its top 10 holdings, together with some other FTSE 100 dividend big-hitters.

They contribute to an expected dividend yield of 5.4%. And dividends are paid quarterly, which could make it a more attractive proposition for investors wanting steady income.

Being such a small-cap trust it must be at greater risk of investors pulling out during downturns and sending the price down. And going for something like the much bigger City of London Investment Trust might be a safer alternative. But the diversification should help offset the risk. And I do like that dividend.

Jam tomorrow

Am I pushing things a bit with a share price up around 130p? That’s where specialist medical diagnosis firm Diaceutics (LSE: DXRX) is, and its market-cap’s just about £112m. But that’s due to a 50% rise since early 2024, so it’s close to being a penny stock time-wise. And forecasts mean I really can’t ignore it.

The company’s loss-making right now after a decline following the Covid days. But forecasts suggest profit in the 2025 fiscal year, with a rise in 2026 giving a P/E of under 18.

It’s also in a niche market. And we never know when a big pharma company might muscle in on its business.

But analysts are bullish on the stock with a strong Buy consensus. And their price targets range from 180p to 225p. Even the lower end is around 35% above the current price.

It’s a tiny, high-risk, currently unprofitable, jam-tomorrow growth stock. But the jam might actually not be very far way.

Alan Oscroft has positions in City Of London Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc and Imperial Brands Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

