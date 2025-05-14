Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I’m throwing every penny at today’s stock market recovery – I think it has further to run

I’m throwing every penny at today’s stock market recovery – I think it has further to run

Harvey Jones has gone all in on the stock market recovery, investing every penny at his disposal. Despite the recent strong run, there are still bargains out there.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s been an incredibly volatile few weeks for the stock market. Donald Trump’s ‘liberation day’ tariffs on 2 April knocked the FTSE 100 down to 7,680 by 9 April. Since that low, it’s staged an almighty comeback.

As I write, the index has bounced back to 8,586. That’s a rise of nearly 12% in just over month. It’s a remarkable turnaround and a powerful reminder of two things the Motley Fool always emphasises during a sell-off.

First: don’t sell. The moment panic kicks in, paper losses become real and the risk is missing the bounce when it comes. That’s exactly what’s happened to anyone who fled the market in April.

Second: dips are a great chance to go shopping. That’s what I did, snapping up growth stocks JD Sports Fashion and International Consolidated Airlines Group. They’re up 35% and 25% respectively over the past month. I didn’t catch the very bottom but I’m not complaining. I’m still comfortably ahead. So far.

Plenty of strength in this market

Despite the headlines, 2025 hasn’t been a disaster. The FTSE 100 is up almost 4% year to date, which isn’t bad considering all the uncertainty. Yes, it’s still shy of the 8,800 mark it hit in February but this recovery has momentum.

So what happens next? As ever, nobody knows. There’s always something to worry about – inflation, war, weather, Trump. The list never ends. I’m making no predictions.

Instead, I stick to what I know: shares look reasonably priced, with the FTSE 100 trading at about 15 times earnings. That’s not expensive. Especially when US valuations look stretched.

One giant still in waiting

One company I’ve got my eye on is drugs maker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN). It hasn’t joined the great share price recovery party yet. The share price is down 17% over the last 12 months.

The pharmaceutical sector is still under a cloud as Trump continues to threaten tariffs and pushes for cheaper drugs. That uncertainty has hit AstraZeneca. It used to command a price-to-earnings ratio of around 25. Today, it’s below 17.

The business itself is motoring. First-quarter results on 29 April showed a 10% rise in revenue to $13.6bn, with growth across all major regions. Core operating profit rose 12%, while core earnings per share jumped 21% to $2.49. There’s plenty of innovation too, with five new Phase III readouts and 13 global approvals since the last update.

The search continues

The company is still targeting $80bn in revenue by 2030 and remains committed to investment in the US. It looks like a brilliant business going through a sticky patch for reasons largely beyond its control.

AstraZeneca is definitely one to consider buying, but things may get worse before they get better. However, waiting until everything’s rosy again could mean missing the first leg of a recovery. Which is typically the best bit.

Even after this rally, the FTSE 100 is full of companies I’d love to buy today. I’m not pretending it’s plain sailing from here. The recovery could stall.

But I’ve learned that the best times to buy are often when confidence is still fragile. That’s why I’ll keep throwing every penny I can muster at this recovery.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in International Consolidated Airlines Group and JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British pound data
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Burberry shares 10 years ago is now worth…

| Royston Wild

Burberry shares have surged today, reducing long-term investors' losses. Could now be the time for me to buy the FTSE…

Read more »

A senior woman and young girl help out in the greenhouse at the local farm.
Investing Articles

See how much income a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA could pay this year… and in 25 years

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones does the sums on a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA to show how much passive income it could…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

How to try and spot a bargain FTSE 100 share

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been shopping for FTSE 100 bargains amid market turbulence. Here are some of the key things he…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

Is BP 1 of the best UK shares to buy right now?

| Stephen Wright

BP shares trade at a discount to their US counterparts and come with a 6.5% dividend yield. Is this an…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Here’s what £10,000 in Rolls-Royce shares today could be worth in 2 years

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares are up 90% in the past year, and up 840% over five years. How long can that kind…

Read more »

Beach Sunset
Investing Articles

Here’s how much an investor needs in an ISA to earn over £900,000 by compounding dividends!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane walks through some practical points as to how a long-term investor could aim to generate over £900k from…

Read more »

Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in the FTSE 100 would pay a second income of…

| Ben McPoland

For investors looking to generate a second income from the stock market, the UK's blue-chip index still takes some beating.

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
US Stock

The S&P 500 is now up year-to-date! Here’s what I think happens next

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the sharp rally in the S&P 500 in recent weeks, but explains why cautious optimism is…

Read more »