Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Does the Barclays or Lloyds share price offer best value?

Does the Barclays or Lloyds share price offer best value?

The Lloyds share price has surged over the past two years, but is it still good value for investors? Dr James Fox compares it with another banking giant.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for The Motley Fool UK and a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. He previously worked as a staff writer and editor, and holds a PhD in development studies, with academic contributions on global supply chains. He is currently ranked as the UK’s top independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation.
Published
| More on:
UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) share price is up 34% over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, Barclays (LSE:BARC) stock is up 43%. In short, both these banking peers have performed well. For several years they had both traded with very low multiples as loan default, recession, and inflation risks weighed on the share prices.

However, the broader picture looks more positive now. The economy is in a stronger place and interest rates are moving closer to the Goldilocks Zone. This is probably somewhere between 2.5% and 3.5%. It means net interest margins can remain relatively elevated while the risk of customers defaulting due to sky-high repayments, falls.

1. Price-to-earnings

Lloyds is forecast to see its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio fall from 11.1 times earnings in 2025 to just 6.8 times by 2027. This decline is driven by a strong recovery in earnings per share, which are expected to rise from 6.49p in 2025 to 10.67p in 2027.

Barclays, meanwhile, is expected to trade at a lower P/E, starting at 7.4 times in 2025, dropping to 5.2 times by 2027. Its earnings per share are also set to grow, from 40.15p in 2025 to 57.56p in 2027.

Broadly, this strong earnings growth is reflective of the aforementioned improving operating environment. Stronger growth — stronger than in recent years — and falling interest rates also provide the conditions for an expanding loan book.

It’s also worth remembering that Lloyds, unlike Barclays, doesn’t have an investment arm. For the last few years, I’d suggest this lack of diversification has weighed somewhat on the share price. That doesn’t appear to be an issue now.

2. Revenue growth

Looking at revenue growth, Lloyds is forecast to expand its top line from £19.5bn in 2025 to £22.0bn in 2027. This represents a healthy 12.4% increase over the period. Barclays, though starting from a higher base, is expected to grow revenue from £28.4bn to £30.8bn, an 8.4% rise. While Barclays remains the larger bank by revenue, Lloyds’ faster growth rate could be a sign of improving operational momentum.

3. Dividend yield and payout ratio

For income investors, Lloyds stands out with a forecast dividend yield rising from 4.8% in 2025 to an impressive 6.5% by 2027. What’s more, it’s payout ratio is expected to decline from 53% to 44% as earnings growth outpaces dividend increases, suggesting the dividend is well-covered and has room to grow.

In contrast, Barclays offers a lower yield, moving from 3% to 4.3% over the same period. However, Barclays maintains a conservative payout ratio, hovering around 22%, and supplements its dividends with significant share buybacks. This approach provides flexibility and may appeal to investors who prefer total capital returns rather than just income.

A better buy?

In all honesty, using the above metrics, there’s not much between them. While both Lloyds and Barclays are forecast to deliver earnings and dividend growth, Lloyds looks increasingly attractive for income-focused investors, thanks to its higher and rising yield. Barclays, on the other hand, trades at a lower valuation and offers stronger absolute earnings, making it a compelling value play with the added benefit of robust share buybacks.

Investors may want to consider both stocks. I also have holdings in both and I’m unsure about buying more given the relative size of these holdings following recent appreciation.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£100, £1,000, or £100,000? Here’s how much it takes to start investing in shares!

| Christopher Ruane

Does it take a large sum of money for someone to start investing in the stock market? Our writer doesn't…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

£20,000 in an ISA? Here’s how it could target £1,250 a month in passive income

| Christopher Ruane

A Stocks and Shares ISA can be a platform for someone with spare cash to set up a sizeable second…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

3 UK shares I own for easy passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane runs through a diverse trio of UK shares he currently owns, each of which generates passive income in…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

Is the UK-US trade deal a brilliant buying opportunity for FTSE 100 shares?

| Charlie Carman

A long-awaited trade deal has been struck between the UK and the US, but how much will FTSE 100 stocks…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

3 growth stocks up 27% in a month to consider buying now

| Harvey Jones

Stock market volatility has been a brilliant opportunity to buy growth stocks, which are now rebounding at speed. Harvey Jones…

Read more »

Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock has returned over 300% since 2020

| Stephen Wright

After missing out on a 300% return from a FTSE 250 stock five years ago, Stephen Wright is ready for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this one of the most undervalued stocks on the London Stock Exchange?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

A market-beating investment manager has just unveiled some of his latest buys from the London Stock Exchange. And this is…

Read more »

Business manager working at a pub doing the accountancy and some paperwork using a laptop computer
Investing Articles

Forget side hustles! This is how I’m building a second income from stocks

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Motley Fool analyst Zaven Boyrazian explains his strategy for building a substantial second income in the long run with British…

Read more »