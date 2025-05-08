Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I’m pinning my hopes on this activist investor kickstarting the BP share price

I’m pinning my hopes on this activist investor kickstarting the BP share price

Elliott Investment Management reckons the BP share price doesn’t reflect the true potential of the energy giant. Our writer takes a closer look.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
Workers at Whiting refinery, US

Image source: BP plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The BP (LSE:BP.) share price is now (7 May) 32% below its 52-week high. A falling oil price, concerns over how Trump’s tariffs might impact global energy demand, and an internal debate on how ‘green’ the group should be, have all played their part in knocking over £25bn off the group’s stock market valuation.

To compound matters, its 2025 first quarter earnings fell short of analysts’ expectations. If that wasn’t enough to spook investors, the group also reported an unexpected jump in net debt of $3.97bn (17%), compared to the end of 2024.

Not all bad

But despite its present problems, I think its shares offer good value at the moment.

That’s why, in common with activist investor Elliott Investment Management (EIM), I recently took a stake in BP. Admittedly, my position’s much smaller than its 5%, which was disclosed to the market in April.

It’s reported that EIM founder Paul Singer wants BP to significantly cut its costs. According to the Financial Times, he believes it’s possible to increase free cash flow by 40%. To achieve this, he wants to see $5bn of additional (over and above those already planned) annual cost savings.

Indeed, the group does appear to be bloated. Reuters claims that the energy giant’s operating expenses as a proportion of EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) have increased from 70% in 2019, to 113% in 2024.

To my surprise, BP now employs more people than Shell, its much larger FTSE 100 rival.

Ethical investors look away now

EIM also wants to see a slower transition to renewable energy.

In February, BP told investors that it was cutting capital expenditure in its ‘clean’ energy division. It also abandoned its previous commitment to reduce oil and gas production by 20-30% by the end of the decade.

This reflects the reality that, despite the move to net zero, global demand for oil and gas continues to rise. And most economists expect this trend to continue for many more years.

Source: BP / Mb/d = million barrels per day

Patience is key

It takes time for cost savings to be implemented, especially in complex groups operating across multiple jurisdictions.

Therefore, in the short term, I think BP’s results will be more heavily influenced by the price of oil. According to its own analysis, a $1 movement in Brent crude has a $340m impact on earnings.

Source: BP annual reports and US Energy Information Administration

But oil prices are impossible to predict accurately.That’s why I’m expecting some short-term price volatility. It’s one of the risks associated with the sector.

And until the effects of BP’s planned changes become visible in its financial performance, I’ll take comfort from the generous dividend on offer.

Although BP halved its payout in the second quarter of 2020, it’s been steadily increasing it since. In cash terms, it’s now 23.8% lower than before the 50% cut. And in part due to its disappointing share price performance, it’s now in the top 10 of FTSE 100 dividend payers, with a yield of 6.8%.

At this stage, it’s unclear how much influence EIM will have on the strategic decisions made by the oil giant. But in February, BP’s directors acknowledged that the group’s performance needed to improve. With changes underway, and EIM acting as a powerful observer, I’m optimistic this will happen, although I accept it might take some time.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in Bp P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

4 Teslas in a parking lot at a charger station
Investing Articles

Tesla vs Ferrari: which stock is leading the race in 2025?

| Ben McPoland

This writer digs into the Q1 numbers to see whether his decision to choose Ferrari over Tesla stock has been…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Here’s the growth forecasts for Next shares through to 2028!

| Royston Wild

Next's shares have risen in price again after another forecast-raising trading statement. Is the FTSE 100 company a white hot…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Up 145%, this investment trust has a P/E ratio of 10. Is it still a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

The long-term track record of this investment trust has been excellent. Our writer thinks it could still be a bargain…

Read more »

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

These 3 dividend shares are on fire but they’re still dirt-cheap and pay piles of income!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is hugely impressed by 3 FTSE 100 dividend shares that have managed to deliver on two key fronts,…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

9% yield! Is this one of the best dividend stocks to consider buying right now?

| Stephen Wright

With signs the worst for it might be over, dividend investors should add B&M European Value to their lists of…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Down 26% in 3 months! What’s going on with the Alphabet share price?

| Ben McPoland

Stock market investors sold off Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares heavily yesterday. Is this a worry or a timely buying opportunity to…

Read more »

Queen Street, one of Cardiff's main shopping streets, busy with Saturday shoppers.
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Next share price is rising again today

| Roland Head

The Next share price keeps climbing, but should investors like me consider buying? Roland Head looks at today’s news and…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Up 850% in 3 years and the Rolls-Royce share price still won’t stop! See what the forecasts say now

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says Rolls-Royce shares continue to defy gravity. Yet this leaves investors facing a tricky decision over whether to…

Read more »