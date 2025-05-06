Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s a cheap FTSE 250 share I’m avoiding like the plague right now

Here’s a cheap FTSE 250 share I’m avoiding like the plague right now

Watches of Switzerland shares have tanked 37% in the year to date. And I think the FTSE 250 business could have further to fall.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Over many decades, the UK stock market has proved its resilience and ability to rebound from crises. The FTSE 250 has more than tripled in value in the last 20 years, and is staging another rapid recovery as worries over a full-blown trade war recede.

Source: TradingView

The FTSE 250 is a great place to find top-quality growth shares, some of which I own in my own portfolio. Yet the FTSE 100‘s little brother is also packed with potential traps that could cost investors a lot of cash.

Bearing this in mind, here is one index member I wouldn’t touch with a bargepole right now.

Watch out

Sellers of big-ticket items like luxury timepieces are vulnerable during uncertain economic times like these. With Watches of Switzerland Group (LSE:WOSG), the outlook is especially dangerous as the threat of ‘Trump Tariffs’ persists.

You see, the retailer’s the US is the company’s single-largest market following rapid expansion there. Around 45% of sales now come from Stateside customers, up from less than a quarter just six years ago.

What’s more, it specialises (as the name suggests) in premium and mid-tier watches from Switzerland like Rolex, Omega and Breitling. With the US threatening import duties of 31% on Swiss goods, the danger to the retailer’s sales could clearly be considerable.

Changing models

Crushing new trade taxes aren’t the only seismic danger to Watches of Switzerland’s revenues, with Rolex’s entry into the retail market in 2023 also posing a long-term threat. This particular brand accounts for around half of the company’s total sales.

What’s more, Rolex‘s move could be the first of a flurry of luxury watch manufacturers moving to sell their own products or ramping up their own direct-to-customer (DTC) channels. Benefits include higher margins, better inventory management, and the chance to control the brand experience more closely and build direct relationships with customers.

Shortly after Rolex’s strategic announcement two years ago, Watches of Switzerland declared plans to more than double annual sales to above £3bn by financial 2028. This incorporated its expectation that US revenues would grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20-25% in that time.

All things considered, these plans are looking extremely shaky in my opinion.

A FTSE 250 trap?

However, there’s an argument that this threat is now baked into Watches of Switzerland’s low valuation. Its recent price collapse means the business now trades on a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7 times for the current financial year (to April 2026).

On the plus side too, the timepieces Watches of Switzerland sells have obvious brand power that could support sales regardless of broader economic conditions and extra taxes.

The business also has a considerable foothold in second-hand luxury watches, of which its participation in the Rolex Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) programme is a key cornerstone. This could help limit the blow if consumers begin switching down to cheaper, pre-owned products.

Yet despite these factors and the company’s undemanding valuation, I’m keen to avoid this FTSE 250 share.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Pakistani multi generation family sitting around a table in a garden in Middlesbourgh, North East of England.
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Barclays shares a month ago is now worth…

| Andrew Mackie

Barclays has been a terrific investment over the past month as well as over the last year. But can its…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

What should we do about Berkshire Hathaway stock now Warren Buffett is retiring?

| Alan Oscroft

Warren Buffett is to step down from Berkshire Hathway at the end of the current year, after an amazing 60…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

My favourite S&P 500 growth stock is on fire! What’s going on?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland has been very pleased with the performance of this S&P 500 stock in 2025. But is it still…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Investing Articles

Are Glencore shares a bargain after falling 33%?

| Andrew Mackie

With the Glencore share price in freefall decline, Andrew Mackie assesses whether now is the time for investors to consider…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Why I’m considering considering breaking my own investing rules for this value stock

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett says that if he were to start again, he’d look for old-fashioned value stocks. Stephen Wright thinks there’s…

Read more »

Happy woman commuting on a train and checking her mobile phone while using headphones
Investing Articles

Up 52% in my ISA in 2025, this growth stock’s on fire! What’s going on?

| Ben McPoland

This investor’s favourite new growth stock is off to a flying start this year, posting strong gains in his ISA…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

£5k invested in this FTSE 250 stock 5 years back would now be worth over £30k!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a phenomenal performance of a FTSE 250 firm that has been strong in emerging markets and…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

2 dividend stocks with yields double the current base rate

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews a couple of dividend stocks that currently yield over 9%, which he believes fairly compensate an investor…

Read more »