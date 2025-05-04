Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s the dividend forecast for Lloyds shares through to 2027!

Here’s the dividend forecast for Lloyds shares through to 2027!

The dividend yield on Lloyds shares rises to 6.6% over the next few years. Does this make the FTSE 100 bank a cast-iron buy right now?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Banks like Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) are some of the most popular passive income shares out there. Their stable cash flows — generated from interest income, product fees, and investments — give them the means to pay a large and often growing dividend almost every year.

What’s more, retail banks only have limited growth opportunities. This means they tend to pay a greater proportion of their excess capital out in dividends compared to many other UK shares.

This has resulted in a long history of Lloyds shares delivering yields that trump the broader FTSE 100:

Source: dividenddata.co.uk

The only exception to this came in 2020, when the Bank of England demanded UK banks stopped dividends during the height of the pandemic.

Yet while this was an anomaly, it also shows that dividends are never, ever guaranteed. So what is the payout forecast like for Lloyds shares over the next few years?

Dividend growth

Banks are among the most cyclical companies out there. When economic conditions worsen, profits can fall through the floor as revenues dry up and loan impairments shoot higher.

This danger is especially high at the moment as Britain’s economy stagnates. However, this isn’t expected to put an end to Lloyds’ progressive dividend policy, as analyst forecasts below show:

YearDividend per shareDividend growthDividend yield
20253.59p13.2%4.9%
20264.29p19.5%5.9%
20274.84p12.8%6.6%

As you can see, the yields on Lloyds’ predicted dividends all sail above the FTSE 100 long-term average of 3%-4%.

On top of this, predicted double-digit percentage growth is expected to comfortably outpace the impact of inflation. To put this rate of predicted growth into further perspective, dividends across the broader UK share complex are tipped to grow at an average 2% this year.

Robust foundations

As I say, dividends are never in the bag. But I’m optimistic that Lloyds shares can deliver the cash rewards that City brokers predict.

Firstly, expected dividends are covered either 2.1 or 2.2 times by anticipated earnings over the period. This provides a decent margin of safety in case profits are indeed blown off course.

Lloyds also has a strong balance sheet it can utilise to pay more market-beating dividends. At the end of 2024, its CET1 capital ratio (a measure of solvency) rang in at 14.2%, well ahead of its targeted minimum of 13%.

Should I buy Lloyds shares?

The bad news is that dividends are only one thing to consider when choosing a stock to buy. So while Lloyds shares could keep delivering a large passive income, these benefits could be offset by an underperforming share price.

I’m not just concerned about bank earnings if (as I expect) Britain’s economy remains under pressure. Income levels could also disappoint as the Bank of England steadily cuts interest rates, pulling margins lower. Net interest margins (NIMs) were already alarmingly thin at 2.95% in 2024.

And while Lloyds has considerable brand power, revenues and margins are under significant threat from growing competition in the banking industry. Finally, Lloyds’ share price could take a pummelling if an investigation into motor finance goes against it, causing billions of pounds in financial penalties.

Despite its solid dividends forecasts, I would — on balance — rather find other passive income shares to buy right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

Investing £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA each year for a decade could build a portfolio worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Maxing out a Stocks and Shares ISA for a decade can potentially build a near half-million-pound nest egg if winning…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d aim to turn a £10k ISA into £10k of annual passive income

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of us invest for passive income. Here, Dr James Fox explains a strategy to turn a medium-sized ISA into…

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Tesco shares after the 2025 earnings report is now worth…

| Charlie Carman

Tesco shares have surged since the supermarket released FY25 results on 10 April. Charlie Carman explains why he's a happy…

Read more »

Two employees sat at desk welcoming customer to a Tesla car showroom
Investing Articles

Tesla stock may not look like a bargain. But it could well be one!

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock’s grown by 500% in just five years. So does the recent price crash offer this writer a buying…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Here’s how to target a £1,000 annual passive income stream for just £5 a day

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how £5 a day could lay the groundwork for a four-figure annual passive income in under seven…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

3 possible growth drivers for Rolls-Royce shares until 2028

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares have increased over sevenfold in value in just five years. Will this trio of potential growth drivers persuade…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

£20K in savings? Here’s how that could produce a £9,148 second income per year!

| Christopher Ruane

One common way to build a second income is to buy dividend shares. Our writer explains how a £20,000 lump…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Fundsmith just snapped up these 2 high-quality dividend growth stocks

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Fund manager Terry Smith’s just bought two stocks with rapidly-growing dividend payouts for his global equity fund. Are these shares…

Read more »