Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Are these 3 heavily-discounted UK shares worth considering to buy in May?

Are these 3 heavily-discounted UK shares worth considering to buy in May?

The FTSE 100’s recovering quickly, but there are still plenty of UK shares offering value opportunities. Here are three that might be worth a closer look.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

UK shares in the FTSE 100 have been making a rapid recovery in recent weeks since the early April market sell-off. But not all British stocks have been holding up so well. There’s quite a wide range of London-listed companies now trading near their 52-week low at valuations which, on the surface, are starting to look dirt cheap.

For example, three that have caught my attention this month are Videndum (LSE:VID), Severfield (LSE:SFR), and Ultimate Products (LSE:ULTP).

Huge tumbles

In terms of business models, all three of these UK shares are quite different from each other. Videndum specialises in hardware and software solutions for content creators, Severfield’s focused on creating structural steelworks, while Ultimate Products sells a branded portfolio of homeware products. 

However, one common characteristic all these companies currently share is that their stock prices are in the gutter. And as a result, the forward price-to-earnings ratios are now looking quite attractive from a value investor perspective. So are these buying opportunities or value traps?

Company12-Month Share Price PerformanceForward Price-to-Earnings Ratio
Videndum-74%9.3
Severfield-66%2.2
Ultimate Products-64%5.1

What went wrong?

Before jumping headfirst into a new value investment, it’s important to understand what’s driving the stock price down. Looking at these enterprises, there are a few factors at play.

However, the primary catalyst for each appears to be:

  • A slower-than-expected rebound in the scripted TV markets following last year’s strikes has caused Videndum’s revenue to underperform, translating into profit warnings for shareholders
  • Disruption within the construction industry has caused a number of Severfield’s key projects to be delayed or outright cancelled, with seemingly no sign of improvement on the horizon
  • A combination of weaker UK consumer spending paired with retailer inventory destocking headwinds has caused demand for Ultimate Product’s offer to suffer while shipping costs continue to rise

There seems to be a common theme here. All three businesses are experiencing a cyclical downturn of some sort. But buying during a downcycle can potentially be lucrative if the firms are able to bounce back.

Time to buy?

Not all of these UK shares, even at their seemingly cheap valuations today, are tempting me to buy right now.

Severfield’s the cheapest, according to the forward earnings multiple. But these projected earnings for 2026 include profits for projects that should have materialised in 2025. And with construction headwinds looking unlikely to turn any time soon, the group’s downward journey might not yet be over.

Videndum seems to be in a better spot, cyclically speaking, as the film & TV industry’s recovering at a faster pace compared to the construction sector. Butthe co mpany’s also tackling debt and liquidity issues that management’s in the process of renegotiating.

As for Ultimate Products, the firm appears to offer a stronger financial offer with operational cash flow more than able to cover interest expenses and dividends to shareholders. Operating in a highly competitive industry does give me pause. However, its leading brands, such as Russell Hobbs, Salter, and Dreamtime, definitely give it a competitive edge.

With that in mind, value investors looking for cheap UK shares today might want to investigate Ultimate Products a bit more deeply.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

£20K in savings? Here’s how that could produce a £9,148 second income per year!

| Christopher Ruane

One common way to build a second income is to buy dividend shares. Our writer explains how a £20,000 lump…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Fundsmith just snapped up these 2 high-quality dividend growth stocks

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Fund manager Terry Smith’s just bought two stocks with rapidly-growing dividend payouts for his global equity fund. Are these shares…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Meet the FTSE 100 stock that has averaged 23% gains a year since 2015

| Stephen Wright

It’s not often a FTSE 100 stock puts the likes of Alphabet and Meta Platforms in the shade. But 3i’s…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

£20,000 in an ISA? Here’s how that could grow to £83,000 by 2040!

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights a FTSE 100 investment trust that he believes could add some market-beating growth to a Stocks and…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in JD Sports shares 10 years ago is now worth…

| Royston Wild

Thinking of buying JD Sports shares? Here's what the FTSE 100 retailer could be trading at in a year (spoiler:…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

7.7% yield! Here’s the dividend forecast for BP shares through to 2027

| Royston Wild

BP's shares are among the FTSE 100's most popular for passive income. But how robust are the oil stock's dividend…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Aviva shares 10 years ago is now worth…

| Royston Wild

Aviva shares have delivered a positive return since 2015. Could they provide better returns than the broader FTSE 100 looking…

Read more »

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

If I could only own 1 stock in my Stocks and Shares ISA, it would be…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon sees this company as a top pick for his Stocks and Shares ISA due to its diversified nature…

Read more »