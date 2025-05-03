Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 7.7% yield! Here’s the dividend forecast for BP shares through to 2027

7.7% yield! Here’s the dividend forecast for BP shares through to 2027

BP’s shares are among the FTSE 100’s most popular for passive income. But how robust are the oil stock’s dividend forecasts?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A volatile oil price has created a similarly choppy setting for energy sector profits. But as with many of the world’s oil majors, the dividends on BP (LSE:BP.) shares have continued flowing.

Thanks to its enormous cash flows, dividends from the FTSE 100 company have long outstripped what the broader index has provided in the last decade. That’s even accounting for swingeing payout cuts, and especially around the time of the pandemic:

Source: dividenddata.co.uk

When economic downturns soften energy demand, the dividend for oil stocks have been known to topple, as BP’s recent record shows. And this remains a risk going forwards as trade wars intensify.

The good news is that City analysts expect cash rewards to continue rising over the next few years. But how realistic are these forecasts, and should I consider buying BP shares today?

7%+ dividend yields

YearDividend per shareDividend growthDividend yield
202524.43p1%6.9%
202625.52p4.5%7.3%
202726.91p5.4%7.7%

As you can see, dividends are tipped to rise modestly this year before growth really takes off from 2026. This — combined with recent weakness in the BP share price — means yields sit around 7% and above for the next few years.

But while these projections are impressive, I believe they stand on extremely shaky foundations. Firstly, predicted dividends through the period aren’t especially well covered by estimated earnings.

This is especially dangerous for economically sensitive shares like oil stocks, as we’ve seen with BP before.

As an investor, I’m seeking a reading of 2 times and above for a wide margin of safety. Unfortunately, dividend cover here sits at 1.6 and 1.7 times for 2025 and 2026, respectively. This improves to 1.8 times for 2027 but is still on the thin side.

Debt climbs

Dividend cover isn’t the be-all-and-end-all when considering a share’s dividend prospects, however. A strong balance sheet can still help businesses see out temporary profits problems and pay great dividends.

Yet BP doesn’t have the solid financial foundations that could help it ride out oil market weakness. Underlying replacement cost profit dropped to $1.4bn from $2.7bn in the first quarter, data last week showed. This in turn prompted net debt to soar $3bn over the 12 months to March, to $27bn.

In an alarming signal of its stressed balance sheet, BP said it would repurchase ‘just’ $750m worth of shares this quarter. That’s down from the $1.75bn it previously bought.

On the plus side, the business has targeted $3bn-$4bn worth of asset sales, along with further cost cutting to mend its finances. But this may end up hardly making a dent if oil prices continue sinking.

Are BP shares a buy?

And the chances of further crude price weakness are substantial, in my opinion. Growing recessionary risks in the US and China pose a substantial threat to energy demand. At the same time, production from both OPEC+ and non-cartel nations is ratcheting higher, putting Brent crude values under a severe squeeze.

This bodes badly for BP’s dividends and share price in the near term. And the company’s outlook over a longer time horizon is plagued with uncertainty, too, as the popularity of renewable energy takes off.

Plans to raise oil production could lift the business if energy prices recover. But on balance, I think investors should consider giving BP shares a wide berth.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Aviva shares 10 years ago is now worth…

| Royston Wild

Aviva shares have delivered a positive return since 2015. Could they provide better returns than the broader FTSE 100 looking…

Read more »

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

If I could only own 1 stock in my Stocks and Shares ISA, it would be…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon sees this company as a top pick for his Stocks and Shares ISA due to its diversified nature…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

This £20,000 ISA could deliver £8,499 of passive income a year

| James Beard

According to our writer, using an ISA to buy high-yielding FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) shares is a great way of generating…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

Investing £500 a month in a SIPP for the last 10 years could have beaten the State Pension by…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Even with a 10-year time horizon, consistent SIPP investing can provide far better retirement income than the State Pension. Zaven…

Read more »

Investing Articles

ChatGPT says this penny stock’s a buy! Should investors listen?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

ChatGPT has just recommended this unique under-the-radar penny stock for its long-term growth potential. Is it a business worth buying…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Are these 3 heavily-discounted UK shares worth considering to buy in May?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

The FTSE 100's recovering quickly, but there are still plenty of UK shares offering value opportunities. Here are three that…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

1,000 shares in this FTSE 100 stock could generate £900 a year in dividends

| Stephen Wright

Shares in UK retailers have been struggling recently. But have falling prices created unusually good opportunities for dividend investors?

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

As the US stock market starts to rebound, here’s Warren Buffett’s advice

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

With US markets recovering, Warren Buffett just bought stakes in these five cheap companies. But his choices might surprise some…

Read more »