Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £5,000 invested in Tesco shares after the 2025 earnings report is now worth…

£5,000 invested in Tesco shares after the 2025 earnings report is now worth…

Tesco shares have surged since the supermarket released FY25 results on 10 April. Charlie Carman explains why he’s a happy shareholder.

Posted by
Charlie Carman
Charlie formerly worked at the Bank of England and is a qualified lawyer with expertise in intellectual property and technology disputes. He currently writes on a freelance basis, specialising in financial markets and investing.
Published
| More on:
Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

If done correctly, buying a stock following an earnings release can be lucrative. Recent investors in Tesco (LSE:TSCO) shares can attest to this. The FTSE 100 groceries retailer has enjoyed a share price gain of nearly 20% since full-year results were reported just over three weeks ago.

So, why’s the Tesco share price skyrocketing? And can the supermarket continue to deliver strong returns for investors this year and beyond?

Investment gains

Tesco shares were taking a beating before the company’s results day on 10 April. Amid fears of an intensifying price war in the UK grocery sector, the stock had fallen 17% in a month after suffering further immediate declines when the earnings report was released.

However, plucky investors who put £5,000 into the supermarket on earnings day would have been able to buy 1,589 shares. Today, that position would have a market value of £5,976.23. That’s nearly £1,000 of profit in under a month!

Granted, buying stocks on the earnings date doesn’t always work out. That’s why I focus on multi-year investment opportunities rather than short-term share price movements. Still, fortune would have favoured the brave here.

Earnings and competition

Indeed, there was plenty to cheer about in Tesco’s financial results, despite the initially negative market reaction. Particular highlights included a 10.9% improvement in underlying operating profit to £3.1bn and a new £1.45bn share buyback programme to be completed by April 2026.

But forward guidance was cautious. Underlying operating profit’s expected to shrink by £0.1bn to £0.4bn this financial year. It appears the board may have been spooked by ASDA’s claim to have a “pretty significant war chest” that would allow it to slash prices and endure years of weak trading in a battle for market share.

Ferocious competition isn’t new in Britain’s thin-margin grocery sector. However, ASDA’s price cuts on nearly 10,000 products suggest the latest developments should be taken seriously.

Tesco claims a massive 28.3% market share, equipping it with significant economies of scale and firepower to respond to rivals. That said, a high net debt burden of £9.5bn is a concern because it could limit the company’s flexibility.

Nonetheless, I think Tesco’s forecasts are deliberately conservative, giving the firm plenty of leeway to deliver pleasant surprises. With time to digest the firm’s results and the competitive landscape, it seems traders agree, hence the recent surge in the Tesco share price.

It’s worth noting that Tesco was the second-best performing supermarket in the latest Which? customer satisfaction survey for in-store shopping, trailing only Marks and Spencer. By contrast, ASDA languishes at the bottom of the table. This raises doubts over its ability to attract customers away from the UK’s largest grocer, especially if standards slip further in an escalating price war.

I’m holding my shares

Overall, I think Tesco shares are well-positioned to deliver further growth. I’m keen to maintain the position I hold.

Competition risks shouldn’t be overlooked, but the stock’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.84 suggests there’s still good value in the business today, making the shares worth considering. Plus, there’s a handy 3.7% dividend yield to boost the investment appeal.

Ultimately, prudent guidance could prove to be a shrewd move. I wouldn’t be surprised if Tesco beat expectations.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Carman has positions in Tesco Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two employees sat at desk welcoming customer to a Tesla car showroom
Investing Articles

Tesla stock may not look like a bargain. But it could well be one!

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock’s grown by 500% in just five years. So does the recent price crash offer this writer a buying…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Here’s how to target a £1,000 annual passive income stream for just £5 a day

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how £5 a day could lay the groundwork for a four-figure annual passive income in under seven…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

3 possible growth drivers for Rolls-Royce shares until 2028

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares have increased over sevenfold in value in just five years. Will this trio of potential growth drivers persuade…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

£20K in savings? Here’s how that could produce a £9,148 second income per year!

| Christopher Ruane

One common way to build a second income is to buy dividend shares. Our writer explains how a £20,000 lump…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Fundsmith just snapped up these 2 high-quality dividend growth stocks

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Fund manager Terry Smith’s just bought two stocks with rapidly-growing dividend payouts for his global equity fund. Are these shares…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Meet the FTSE 100 stock that has averaged 23% gains a year since 2015

| Stephen Wright

It’s not often a FTSE 100 stock puts the likes of Alphabet and Meta Platforms in the shade. But 3i’s…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

£20,000 in an ISA? Here’s how that could grow to £83,000 by 2040!

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights a FTSE 100 investment trust that he believes could add some market-beating growth to a Stocks and…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in JD Sports shares 10 years ago is now worth…

| Royston Wild

Thinking of buying JD Sports shares? Here's what the FTSE 100 retailer could be trading at in a year (spoiler:…

Read more »