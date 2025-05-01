Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The BP share price is falling… but the dividend yield is rising

The BP share price is falling… but the dividend yield is rising

The BP share price has fallen 15% over the past month, largely due to concerns that US trade policy could stifle global economic growth.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Unlike several other parts of the market, oil and energy stocks haven’t recovered since Donald Trump announced his trade policy. And this is reflected in the BP (LSE:BP.) share price, which now sits marginally above three-year lows.

Of course, corrections and crashes occasionally offer investors an opportunity. So, is this an opportunity for investors to snap up cheap BP shares? Let’s take a closer look.

What’s behind the fall?

BP’s share price has fallen significantly over the past month, largely due to the impact of Donald Trump’s tariffs and the associated sharp decline in global oil prices. The tariffs have heightened fears of a global economic slowdown, leading investors to anticipate weaker demand for oil. This has driven oil prices down from nearly $75 to around $62 per barrel, directly affecting BP’s revenues and profit outlook.

The company is also facing strategic uncertainty, having recently shifted focus back towards fossil fuels, which leaves it more exposed to volatile oil markets. Additionally, BP has warned of lower gas production and weaker trading results for the first quarter, further unsettling investors. The risk that BP may have to cut or suspend its share buyback programme has also contributed to the negative sentiment surrounding the stock.

The valuation

Central to any investment is the company’s valuation. However, investing in companies that sell fluctuating commodities can be a little more challenging. A lot can change, and very quickly.

Currently, BP is trading at 9.9 times forecasted earnings for the year. That’s based on analysts’ predictions. This number falls to 8.4 times in 2026 and then 7.6 times in 2027. This demonstrates that the firm is expected to improve earnings considerably over the coming years.

Net debt is also forecasted to fall by around $2bn during the period. This may be a modest move, but it’s still a step in the right direction.

The dividend forecast is also rather promising. The yield is forecasted to improve from 6.8% in 2025 to 7.4% in 2027 — that’s based on the current share price. What’s more, the distribution rate — the percentage of earnings paid out to shareholders — is set to become more manageable, falling from around 66% to 56%.

The bottom line

On face value, these figures are collectively encouraging. Falling debt, improving earnings, and a strengthening dividend yield. And it does make me more willing to consider BP as an investment than I have been in the past.

However, the current environment is challenging for oil due to a mix of weak demand, volatile prices, and geopolitical uncertainty. Crack spreads have collapsed, with refining margins down sharply year over year, and global oversupply is keeping prices low

President Trump’s trade policies have further destabilised the market, causing dramatic price swings and making producers hesitant to invest. What’s more, Trump’s mantra is to keep oil prices low, and this undermines profitability for oil companies, leading to falling earnings and production cuts

Personally, I’m not buying BP shares today. However, I can be overly cautious. I may look back on this moment as a good entry point missed.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

The dividend yield on this FTSE 100 stock has jumped 50% in a year. Time to buy?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the yield on a FTSE 100 share has risen sharply over the past year but details…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

AstraZeneca’s share price is down 20% from September, so is it time for me to buy?

| Simon Watkins

AstraZeneca’s share price has fallen a long way this year, which could mean a bargain to be had, so I…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

2 top gold ETFs to consider in May!

| Royston Wild

Buying a gold exchange traded fund this month is a great idea to consider as the precious metal targets new…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

3 dirt cheap FTSE 250 shares for May

| Royston Wild

I think these FTSE 250 shares could be among the London stock market's best bargains to consider following recent turbulence.

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

£500 to invest in an ISA each month? Here’s how to target a potential £60k+ second income!

| Royston Wild

A regular monthly investment in a Stocks and Shares ISA could build a huge passive income in retirement. Let me…

Read more »

Departure & Arrival sign, representing selling and buying in a portfolio
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Jet2 shares 1 year ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Jet2 shares jumped on Tuesday 29 April after a positive trading report boosted investor sentiment. Dr James Fox explores his…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in BT shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

BT shares have shone over the past 12 months, and that’s a little painful for me to say, having touted…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

I think this could be the best investment opportunity on the FTSE 100

| Dr. James Fox

Like many FTSE 100 stocks, this one has been through the mill in 2025. However, it hasn’t recovered, potentially offering…

Read more »