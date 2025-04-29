Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The FTSE 100 index is on fire! What’s going on?

The FTSE 100 index is on fire! What’s going on?

Our writer is watching one high-quality data company from the FTSE 100 index, ready to pounce if its shares tumble later this year.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
UK supporters with flag

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Incredibly, the FTSE 100 just completed 11 days of positive gains. This was the blue-chip index‘s best run since 2019!

The Footsie tanked in early April when President Trump’s sweeping tariffs announcement threatened to send the global economy into a tailspin. Since then though, there have been rowbacks and pauses from the US administration. This has calmed markets, at least for now.

Specifically for the FTSE 100, it means the index has nearly clawed back all the losses following Trump’s announcement. I certainly didn’t expect 11 days of gains, proving once again how utterly unpredictable markets can be in the short term.

Damage might already be done

But we’re not out of the woods just yet. The 90-day pause on most ‘reciprocal’ tariffs ends in July. Depending on what happens then (or before), the index could pull back sharply or keep climbing to notch new record highs. It’s a bit of a coin toss.

Moreover, there will already damage done to global growth from all the uncertainty. How much damage we don’t know yet, but the 10% blanket tariff is still in place, as is the extraordinary 145% duty on goods from China.

According to a poll carried out by Reuters, 60% of economists (from more than 300) said the chance of a global recession this year is now high or very high. So it’s possible this FTSE 100 rally proves to be short-lived.

On my radar

If this is the case and the FTSE 100 retreats, I’m going to consider buying shares of Experian (LSE: EXPN). They’re down 9.1% since the end of January, but have still returned around 200% in a decade (excluding dividends).

The company gathers and shares information about credit history, helping lenders decide which people and businesses to give loans or credit to. It also helps companies prevent fraud and identity theft.

While Experian isn’t necessarily a high-growth firm these days, it still posts respectable numbers. In its last financial year, which ended in March, revenue is expected to have increased by around 6% to $7.5bn. The forecast is for that to rise above $8.1bn this year.

Experian is a capital-light business that makes money through data and analytics services. Consequently, it’s very profitable, with a healthy 24% operating margin. Steady profitable compounders like this have the potential to produce solid long-term returns.

My only problem here is the valuation. Right now, the stock’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is around 38. While I don’t mind paying up for high-quality global businesses, that P/E multiple looks a little high for my liking.

Plus, in a recession, fewer individuals and businesses might apply for loans, credit cards, or financing, which could reduce the need for Experian’s core credit-checking services. This risk doesn’t appear priced in at present.

That said, lenders also become more careful about who they lend to in tough times. So I’d expect Experian to hold up better than many other firms.

The company sits at the centre of big global shifts towards digital lending, cybersecurity, and data analytics. These long-term trends are powerful and still have years to run. 

I’ll consider snapping up this stock if the FTSE 100 tanks in the summer. 

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Experian Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to name 3 growth stocks to consider buying in today’s dip. Here they are!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones wants to use the stock market sell-off to buy some great value growth stocks and decided to call…

Read more »

Serious thinking young woman
Investing Articles

Are Associated British Food shares now one of the FTSE 100’s greatest bargains?

| Royston Wild

Associated British Food (ABF) shares have slumped on news of tough retail conditions. Is the FTSE 100 stock now too…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Growth Shares

Putting £450 in the stock market each month could be worth this much in a decade

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains which sectors could offer high growth potential for the coming decade and how to make the stock…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

As H1 results send the Associated British Foods (ABF) share price down 8%, is it time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

This blip in the ABF share price on interim results day might be just the buying opportunity that patient long-term…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

In just 12 months Taylor Wimpey shares could turn £10,000 into this

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones checks analyst forecasts to see where Taylor Wimpey shares could go over the next year. They're optimistic about…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

1 top FTSE 250 investment trust to consider in May

| Ben McPoland

This growth-focused fund from the FTSE 250 index has fallen 20% year to date, offering a potential buying opportunity for…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

Will these Q1 results mark the turning point for the BP share price?

| Alan Oscroft

BP's low-carbon aims were not a success for the share price. But we're at the start of a strategic reversal…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Dividend Shares

A 12.31% dividend yield! Is this passive income gem too good to be true?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a potential passive income opportunity with a small-cap stock in the finance space that has a…

Read more »