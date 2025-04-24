Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is Nvidia stock undervalued? Here’s what the charts say

Is Nvidia stock undervalued? Here’s what the charts say

Nvidia stock has slumped on the back of technological developments out of China and Trump’s trade policy. Dr James Fox takes a closer look.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m one of those smug investors who bought Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock in the early days of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. Despite this, my gains remain unrealised and my profit fluctuating wildly. That’s because the stock, along with many other US tech companies, have become incredibly volatile, with most of the pressure being downwards.

However, with that in mind, many investors, myself included, are now asking themselves whether Nvidia stock is undervalued. Let’s take a closer look at the data.

Valuation conundrum

Nvidia is starting to look a lot cheaper on a simple trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. The stock is trading 33.6 times trailing earnings. That’s the lowest it’s been in five years. Historical averages don’t tell us everything, but that’s a really important one to bear in mind.

Created at TradingView

However, this figure doesn’t give us the complete picture. The more important metric is the forward P/E ratio, which currently sits at 21 times. This demonstrates that the company is continuing to grow earnings — at least according to the forecast.

In fact, the expected average earnings growth rate over the medium term is 35%. In turn, this leads us to a P/E-to-growth (PEG) of 0.62. While the trailing P/E and the forward P/E may point to relative premiums versus the information technology average, this PEG ratio is a 53% discount to the average.

Of course, here lies a risk. The stock’s premium on near-term metrics and discount on long-term metrics suggests that the company is valued on future growth. What if that growth doesn’t come? That’s when the share price could come crashing down.

Building on the above, we can also see that the stock hasn’t traded so cheap on a price-to-sales basis since the AI revolution began in earnest.

Created at TradingView

Does it all come crashing down?

Nvidia has established a commanding lead in the AI chip market. Its accelerators hold between 70% and 95% of market share, driven by its advanced GPUs and the entrenched CUDA software ecosystem. However, there’s been a lot of noise in 2025. This empire could come under pressure.

Chinese newcomer DeepSeek has emerged as a significant disruptor, introducing AI training methods that could reduce reliance on Nvidia’s specialised chips and challenge the CUDA ecosystem. In the long run, more efficient AI models could reduce demand for Nvidia’s chips.

What’s more, geopolitical factors also loom large. President Trump’s often-changing tariff policies have injected volatility into the tech sector, with particular uncertainty around chip components and exemptions. While Nvidia has announced plans for US-based manufacturing to mitigate tariff risks, the company’s global supply chain remains exposed to policy shifts and export restrictions.

Moreover, competition from peers like AMD is intensifying as well. Time will tell if AMD is able to take some market share away from Nvidia.

So, there are several factors that could hinder Nvidia’s progress. However, the current earnings forecast and the PEG ratio suggest the stock is undervalued. It’s a mixed picture. I’m a little tempted to buy more, but the stock is so volatile. I may keep my powder dry for now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing For Beginners

£1k invested in the FTSE 100 on ‘Liberation Day’ is now worth…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks about the volatility in the FTSE 100 in the weeks since the tariff announcements and flags up…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

Barclays’ share price is down 7% from March, so is now the right time for me to buy?

| Simon Watkins

Barclays’ share price has dipped recently, which could mean a bargain to be had. I took a deep dive into…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 13% since March, does this rising FTSE 250 defence star look an unmissable buy for me?

| Simon Watkins

The FTSE 250 is currently home to many of the big stock stars of tomorrow and I think this high-tech…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy Aston Martin shares for my ISA while they’re under 70p?

| Ben McPoland

With Aston Martin's shares down hugely across multiple time frames, this writer is wondering if he should snap up some…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

Why I prefer investing with Warren Buffett to a FTSE 100 or S&P 500 tracker

| Stephen Wright

When it comes to buying shares, ignoring advice from Warren Buffett is rarely a good idea. But our author thinks…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Forget gold! I prefer UK shares for trying to build long-term wealth

| Stephen Wright

Stock market volatility has sent investors running to safe-haven assets. But for building wealth over time, Stephen Wright prefers UK…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

This S&P 500 stock looks crazily mispriced to me

| Cliff D'Arcy

After hitting a record high on 4 February, this S&P 500 stock crashed hard during the 'Trump slump'. But even…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Meet the FTSE 100 share I’m happy to own, even during the next recession

| Cliff D'Arcy

This FTSE 100 giant was founded in 1929, just before the Great Depression devastated the global economy. Today, it is…

Read more »