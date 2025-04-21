Member Login
Are these the best growth stocks to consider buying?

Are these the best growth stocks to consider buying?

When share prices fall, growth stocks are often hit the hardest. But this is something opportunistic investors can look to take advantage of.

Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In both the UK and the US, growth stocks have been falling. And when this happens, investors should be on the lookout for buying opportunities.

Even the best businesses go through difficult times. But the best ones are able to make it through to the other side and provide outstanding rewards for shareholders.

Diploma

The Diploma (LSE:DPLM) share price is a great example of what happens when a company’s growth slows. It’s fallen almost 11% since the start of the year.

The business is still growing – its latest trading update reported 7% sales growth, boosted by another 7% from acquisitions. But the firm indicated this is set to drop in 2025. As a result, the stock’s gone from trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 31 (based on the company’s adjusted figures) to 26. And that’s caused the stock to fall. 

If the slower growth rate proves to be temporary, Diploma shares could turn out to be a terrific investment. I think it’s a stock growth investors should absolutely have on their radars.

Amazon

Shares in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) have fallen 21% since the start of the year. A big reason for this is tariffs, which could reduce activity in the firm’s online marketplace.

That’s why the stock’s down and this is a real risk. But it trades at a (P/E) ratio of 32, which is well above the S&P 500 average, but unusually low for the company.

Recently, Amazon’s sales growth has been led by its cloud business and advertising division. As a result, margins have widened as revenues increased, giving earnings a double boost.

I think there’s a lot more to come from both parts of the business. So I think the unusually low P/E multiple is an opportunity for investors to take a look at an extremely high-quality stock.

Five Below

US retailer Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) might be the best opportunity of them all. It’s a discount retailer that’s seen its share price fall 58% in the last year. 

The big risk for the business is inflation. Around 45% of its sales come from households with incomes below $50,000 and these are the budgets that are hit hardest by higher costs. 

That’s not good, but I think the stock’s fallen too far. In terms of growth, Five Below plans to double its store count from where it was at the end of 2024 over the long term. 

This expansion by itself could significantly boost profits. And in my view, with the stock trading at a P/E ratio of 14, it’s definitely one for growth investors to taking notice of.

The best?

I think Diploma, Amazon, and Five Below are all quality businesses with outstanding prospects. Saying they’re the best is very subjective though, as is saying which one is best. That choice will come down to the individual investor.

For me, the one that appeals to me the most is Amazon. Unusually, there aren’t many US stocks in my portfolio, mostly for valuation reasons. 

Others might reasonably have a different view – and I wouldn’t necessarily argue. But I’m convinced that growth investors should be looking for opportunities as share prices fall.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Stephen Wright has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon and Diploma Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

