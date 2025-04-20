Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How to turn £100 a month into £100k with dividend stocks

How to turn £100 a month into £100k with dividend stocks

Not all dividend stocks are boring. Zaven Boyrazian explores three businesses that have massively beaten the market over the last 15 years.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Dividend stocks aren’t often known for having tremendous growth potential. After all, businesses offering chunky shareholder payouts are often mature, established enterprises with days of stellar growth in the rearview mirror. But that’s not always the case.

The London Stock Exchange is home to a collection of dividend stocks that still have plenty of growth to offer. And over the last 15 years, this niche collection of businesses has paved the way to staggering passive income as well as capital gains. So much so that investing £100 a month into these types of stocks could set investors on the right track to reaching a seven-figure nest egg.

London’s dividend growers

Most income investors zoom in on dividend stocks offering chunky yields. But in the long run, it’s the companies with relatively low yields that can continuously hike shareholders’ dividends year after year that generate the higher returns.

Three prime examples of this over the last 15 years are the London Stock Exchange Group, Diploma, and Cranswick (LSE:CWK). Each business has continuously hiked its payouts every year since 2010, thanks to the financial flexibility offered by excessive free cash flow generation. As such, the dividend yield at the initial cost is now massively higher.

CompanyInitial Dividend YieldCurrent Yield At Initial CostTotal Return
London Stock Exchange Group3.1%18.4%+1,517%
Diploma4.5%29.6%+1,832%
Cranswick3.1%11.3%+512%

Combined, an equal-weighted basket portfolio consisting of these three stocks bought in April 2010 would have earned +1,287% total return today. That’s the equivalent of a 19.2% annualised return. And to top things off, assuming dividends continue to be paid, investors would enjoy a massive double-digit dividend yield at the same time.

To put this in perspective, investing £100 a month at this rate of return for 15 years would build a portfolio worth £102,580, far outpacing the FTSE 100.

Too late to buy?

Fifteen years ago, these businesses were far smaller than they are today. And as previously mentioned, larger businesses often struggle to deliver meaningful growth. That’s translated to smaller annual dividend hikes from these three stocks in recent years.

However, at a market-cap of £2.6bn, Cranswick is still a relatively small enterprise compared to the likes of London Stock Exchange Group, which sits at £59bn. So does it still offer value for new investors today? The latest analyst forecasts certainly suggest so.

As a leading British food producer, demand for the firm’s products and services isn’t likely to disappear, especially as the population expands. And with its revenue and operating profits still climbing by double-digits, institutional investors are projecting further dividend growth in the coming years, with the dividend per share expected to reach 101.6p by 2026 – around 13% higher than current levels.

Of course, there are risk factors to consider. The business is susceptible to commodity input costs such as energy and animal feed prices. At the same time, given that the group tends to produce premium foods, an economic downturn could handicap sales volumes, putting pressure on margins.

Nevertheless, as dividend stocks go, Cranswick appears to still have plenty to offer long-term investors. That’s why it might be a business worthy of a closer look.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diploma Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Greggs shares 10 years ago is now worth…

| Royston Wild

Greggs' shares have reversed sharply due to recent trading pressures. Is this a great dip-buying opportunity for long-term investors to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 40% in a year and still yielding 7.5% with a P/E of 8.5! Could this be the best share for me to buy today?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is impressed by results at British American Tobacco. He thinks it might be the best share to consider…

Read more »

Investing Articles

7% yields and P/Es below 12! Yet I wouldn’t touch these 2 income shares with a bargepole!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been tempted by two FTSE 100 income shares that look good value and offer dizzyingly high dividend…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

£10 a day of passive income from a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane walks through some steps an investor could use to target a tenner a day of income from a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how scooping up cheap FTSE 100 shares now could help an investor retire early

| Christopher Ruane

This writer sees stock market tumbles as an opportunity for the savvy investor to try and bring forward their retirement.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares still a bargain in 2025?

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares have been on an incredible run in recent years. Christopher Ruane considers whether he ought to add some…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10K of savings? Here’s how an investor could use that to target a £2,708 second income

| Christopher Ruane

The stock market can be a powerful and simple way to build a second income. Our writer illustrates how someone…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how it could potentially unlock £888 of passive income each month

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why owning dividend shares can be an appealing passive income idea -- and how it can work…

Read more »