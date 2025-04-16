Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The best could yet be to come for UK shares! I’m buying these ones

The best could yet be to come for UK shares! I’m buying these ones

Amid ongoing stock market turbulence, this writer’s been adding selected UK shares to his portfolio. Here’s why and what he hopes to achieve.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It has been a rocky few weeks on global stock markets. That is true not only for American stocks, but also for UK shares. But although some shares have moved around a lot, I reckon the long-term outlook for the London market remains rosy and I have been buying shares during the recent market turbulence.

Here is why.

Taking the long-term view

It is easy to see big drops or increases in a share price and jump to conclusions. But investing is not a short-term activity. To build wealth in the stock market, I think it helps to take a long-term approach based on buying into great businesses at attractive prices and then holding the shares for years or even decades.

So no matter what the market does today or tomorrow, the question I ask myself is whether I can find what seems like a great business with strong long-term prospects and how much its current share price reflects that. If I can buy into a great business at an attractive price, the short-term fluctuations of the market do not bother me. I am upbeat about the long-term outlook for the British economy.

That does not mean I ignore those price swings however. They may offer me the chance to buy into great companies at bargain prices.

Hunting for deep value

That explains why, in the past month, I have been buying a range of UK shares such as Filtronic and JD Sports (LSE: JD). The businesses in question may be quite different, but as an investor the approach I have been taking is consistent.

As I outlined above, I have been looking for what I see as a great business with strong long-term commercial prospects but selling at a price I do not think reflects that.

Out of favour high street name

As an example, consider JD Sports. The first thing I look for when considering a business is the customer market it hopes to target. JD has a huge market to address. It is likely to stay that way and JD’s international footprint could help it build sales in new markets.

I also consider what the business has that can help set it apart from other companies that may also want to target those markets. That sort of competitive advantage can help a business earn higher profits. JD’s brand, its large estate of stores and its deep customer understanding are all examples.

But the retailer’s share price has been performing weakly of late.

There are different reasons for that. Like many UK shares, investor concern about weak consumer confidence hurting spending has not helped. Another risk is US tariff policy, as JD has large operations in the States.

On balance though, I think such risks are reflected in the share price. In fact, I think JD Sports’ share price may have fallen to a point where it offers a potential bargain for my portfolio.

It is among the UK shares I have recently added to my portfolio – and I am actively looking for more amid the ongoing stock market turbulence.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Filtronic Plc and JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

After collapsing 28% today, are Bunzl shares too cheap to ignore?

| Royston Wild

A poor trading statement has sent Bunzl shares to multi-year lows. Could now be a good time to consider investing…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These 5 stocks could earn £1,600 of annual passive income in a £20,000 ISA

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how to generate a high and rising passive income by buying a balanced mix of high-yielding FTSE…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 things I like about Greggs shares

| Christopher Ruane

Greggs shares have tumbled by more than a third over the past year. But this writer has no plan to…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Nvidia stock: beware the bear market rally

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie argues that investors should tread carefully before investing in Nvidia stock, as the worst of the sell-off could…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Up 73% in one year, is this the best value stock in the FTSE 100?

| Paul Summers

A brilliant run of form suggests this FTSE 100 giant should no longer make the cut as a value stock.…

Read more »

Top Stocks

4 UK stocks trading well below book value to consider buying

| The Motley Fool Staff

Sometimes, it pays to be contrarian: who says the UK market has priced a stock precisely right, anyway?

Read more »

Investing Articles

The S&P 500’s 12% off its highs. Is now a good time to buy US shares for an ISA?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Right now, a lot of British investors are wondering whether it’s a good time to buy US shares. Here, Edward…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 stocks that could help investors earn £2,516 of passive income per year from a £20k ISA

| Charlie Carman

Our writer selects two high-yield UK dividend shares for investors to consider that could turbocharge a passive income portfolio.

Read more »