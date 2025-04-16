Amid ongoing stock market turbulence, this writer’s been adding selected UK shares to his portfolio. Here’s why and what he hopes to achieve.

The best could yet be to come for UK shares! I’m buying these ones

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

It has been a rocky few weeks on global stock markets. That is true not only for American stocks, but also for UK shares. But although some shares have moved around a lot, I reckon the long-term outlook for the London market remains rosy and I have been buying shares during the recent market turbulence.

Here is why.

Taking the long-term view

It is easy to see big drops or increases in a share price and jump to conclusions. But investing is not a short-term activity. To build wealth in the stock market, I think it helps to take a long-term approach based on buying into great businesses at attractive prices and then holding the shares for years or even decades.

So no matter what the market does today or tomorrow, the question I ask myself is whether I can find what seems like a great business with strong long-term prospects and how much its current share price reflects that. If I can buy into a great business at an attractive price, the short-term fluctuations of the market do not bother me. I am upbeat about the long-term outlook for the British economy.

That does not mean I ignore those price swings however. They may offer me the chance to buy into great companies at bargain prices.

Hunting for deep value

That explains why, in the past month, I have been buying a range of UK shares such as Filtronic and JD Sports (LSE: JD). The businesses in question may be quite different, but as an investor the approach I have been taking is consistent.

As I outlined above, I have been looking for what I see as a great business with strong long-term commercial prospects but selling at a price I do not think reflects that.

Out of favour high street name

As an example, consider JD Sports. The first thing I look for when considering a business is the customer market it hopes to target. JD has a huge market to address. It is likely to stay that way and JD’s international footprint could help it build sales in new markets.

I also consider what the business has that can help set it apart from other companies that may also want to target those markets. That sort of competitive advantage can help a business earn higher profits. JD’s brand, its large estate of stores and its deep customer understanding are all examples.

But the retailer’s share price has been performing weakly of late.

There are different reasons for that. Like many UK shares, investor concern about weak consumer confidence hurting spending has not helped. Another risk is US tariff policy, as JD has large operations in the States.

On balance though, I think such risks are reflected in the share price. In fact, I think JD Sports’ share price may have fallen to a point where it offers a potential bargain for my portfolio.

It is among the UK shares I have recently added to my portfolio – and I am actively looking for more amid the ongoing stock market turbulence.